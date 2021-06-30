Bebe Rexha went on TikTok with flowing confidence dancing to Nicki Minaj's 2018 hit song, "Good Form," this Tuesday, June 29, to promote body positivity.

For the post, the singer-songwriter slipped her curvaceous frame into a navy blue lingerie set.

The Adore Me's "Lucinda Contour" bra and panty set she wore on the video represent her collaboration with the brand.

At the start of the video, the star asked, "How much do you think I weigh?"

The video continued with the words in white font showing, "No ones [sic] business. Cause I'm a bad bitch no matter what my weight."

The video was captioned simply with "Feeling like a bad b*tch today."

With this motive, she reminded her fans and non-fans that her weight is 'no one's business.'

As the TikTok video reached the end, Rexha said that she is a healthy 165lbs, which she wanted to 'normalize' from now on.

Bebe Rexha's Fans Grateful For Her Empowering Message Spreading Positivity On Social Media

Followers thanked Rexha for the empowering message on her new update. One even commented, "after knowing bebe shares our body type I feel so much better."

Another added, "this is what we need on this app."

The body positivity advocate is known for being true on social media, even in the middle of a pandemic.

She even posted unedited bikini photos on Instagram, proudly showing her stretchmarks for her 10 Million followers to see.



Other than that, she is not shy about clapping back at body shamers, either.

READ ALSO: Courtney Love Demands 'Rude' Olivia Rodrigo To Do THIS Amid Rip-off Claims [FULL STORY]

Bebe Rexha In Talks Of Her Body Image And Plastic Surgery Accusations

In November, according to Page Six, the 31-year-old singer kept things clear on plastic surgery rumors after paparazzi snapped her on the beach in Mexico.

Bebe Rexha said, "I want to show you what I really look like. Yes, I got thighs, I got an ass," on her Instagram Stories at the time, wearing a swimsuit while addressing her body image struggles.

She even claimed back in 2019 that she occasionally strips down to her underwear at home, perhaps inspiring her new TikTok video.

"I went through a point of really not liking myself, and I still have my moments - but I just started trying to be nice to myself and doing things every day," Rexha said in an interview for Health.

"I walk around the house in just underwear and a bra. My therapist told me, 'You should walk around naked; it helps.' I'm like, 'I can't do that yet!'"

Bebe Rexha will proceed to shut down body shaming and embrace self-love every day, as all should be, too.

READ MORE: 'Planet Her' Album Drops: Doja Cat, Ariana Grande Partnership' Sickening,' Fans Say

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles