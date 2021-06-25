'Planet Her' Album Drops: Doja Cat, Ariana Grande Partnership 'Sickening,' Fans Say

Due to the time difference between America and Australia, the collaboration song by Doja Cat and Ariana Grande spread quickly to fans worldwide.

Doja Cat's "Planet Her" album was released on June 25 at precisely midnight for every country.

Chaos ensued, as fans were quick to assume the songs were leaked.

However, it was just a matter of technicalities as countries such as Australia had full and legal access to the album ahead of the US due to the difference in time zones.

Fans calmed down and began to focus on the music as Ariana promoted the collab on her Twitter account with the caption, "thank you for inviting me to be a part, and congratulations on a brilliant body of work."

Planet Her out now @dojacat ! thank you for inviting me to be a part and congratulations on a brilliant body of work 🪐 https://t.co/J8yJ0MBeYX pic.twitter.com/RO3sJI7db7 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) June 25, 2021

The comment section is full of praises for Doja Cat and Ariana's "sickening" partnership and how Grande's verse "devoured."

There is also a significant demand for a music video for the "I Don't Do Drugs" track, with one fan saying, "if y'all wanna do a music video.... I can film it for y'all... if you want..."

if y’all wanna do a music video… i can film it for y’all… if you want…. pic.twitter.com/6rPuPNMCYj — ً (@ungodlyrem) June 25, 2021

Another fan commented, "alright we need a[n] mv now cause that was SICKENING. i'll even film it for y'all!!!"

alright we need a mv now cause that was SICKENING. i’ll even film it for y’all !!! — adi (@buwygfiib) June 25, 2021

Doja Cat's Drops MV Featuring The Weeknd Along with New Album Release

Although there is no music video for "I Don't Do Drugs," Doja Cat had just dropped the MV for her song "You Right," which features The Weeknd.

According to Billboard, the singer celebrated the "Planet Her" album release by sharing to her fans the official music video with her and The Weeknd present.

Aside from The Weeknd and Ariana, the album boasts a long list of artists who collaborated with Doja for the singer's third full album.

The names include Young Thug, who worked on "Pay Day," and "Options," which features J.I.D.

And finally, the long-running track on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, "Kiss Me More" with SZA, is also included in the album.

"Planet Her" Album Review, Fans Claim That Doja Cat "Put Cr-ck In Her Album"

Doja Cat encourages fans to stream her album and the "You Right" MV with her recent post on Twitter.

Doja's fans share their thoughts under the comments, hyping the singer with statements like "The Album is skipless... another body of art from you."

The Album is skipless....another body of art from you. 💕 — Yawa 👽 #PLANET HER NOW (@DojasClouds) June 25, 2021

sis made a whole ass song called I don't do drugs and then proceeded to put crack in her album 😭 — avantika 🐉 (@violetsforlana) June 25, 2021



However, the majority of them are focusing more on "I Don't Do Drugs" rather than "Your Right," with comments like "sis made a whole ass song called I don't do drugs and the proceeded to put crack on her album."

