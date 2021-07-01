Kevin Gates Reveals SHOCKING Childhood Trauma, Explains His 'Killing' Tendencies

The "Big Gangsta" rapper Kevin Gates appeared on the latest episode of "Hotboxin with Mike Tyson" and revealed more than listeners expected.

According to this article, Kevin admitted his violent and aggressive tendencies. And it was not because he was raised like that but because of childhood trauma.

"I'mma say something, I never said this in no interview, no podcast or anything like that," the artist started.

He continues saying, "I grew up real, real violent. Real aggressive. Not because I wanted to be, 'cause I was molested when I was a child."

To cope with this, Gates said he took up "every kind of martial arts" that was offered and even took boxing lessons.

Because of his fear of vulnerability, the reason for taking so many self-defense classes was, "I wanted to be the toughest person on earth," Gates said to Tyson.

After opening up about being molested as a child, Kevin Gates and Mike Tyson bonded over their shared experience.

This article reports that the former boxer had been a victim of molestation.

Tyson had revealed that an older man "snatched him off the street" when he was a kid.

"Why do you think I became the meanest motherf_cker on the planet?" Tyson said to the rapper after his confession.

Kevin agreed by saying, "Take it to the furthest extent." Relating to Tyson's perspective of being a "tough guy" to cope with their trauma.

"Even when people say 'Kevin Gates, he's this killer,' I'm not. I'm not. But at the end of the day I started, we started killing and things of that nature because we have a fear of being vulnerable." Kevin continues referring to his multiple charges.

Fans Show their Support as Kevin Gates Speak Up About Getting Molested

As fans and listeners find out why the rapper's aggressive behavior during past interactions, they begin to sympathize with him.

"Proud of Kevin Gates speaking on his childhood," one person tweeted.

Another recalled a past incident where the rapper kicked a fan during his concert, "When that woman grabbed him at his concert and he kicked her it all makes sense. He still has trauma from being molested."

Another fan tried to comfort the rapper, mentioning him in the tweet, "You don;t have to be what people want you to be, you got you[r] own brain.."

