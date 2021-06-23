Chris Brown Speaks Against Accusations of Hitting a Woman, Gains Some Fan Support [UPDATE]

Chris Brown Faces More Possible Charges After Police Reported Him Hitting A Woman [REPORT]

Chris Brown became active on Instagram after being accused of slapping a woman in the middle of an argument in Los Angeles. He seemed to be denying the allegations.

To recall the initial report from TMZ, the alleged victim told the police he smacked the back of her head so hard enough for her hair weave to come off.

There have also been no arrests made as no injuries were reported aside from the allegedly dislodged weave. 

Page Six reported that the Grammy-winner appeared to address the TMZ report with an Instagram Story post that read "YALL SO DAMN (cap emoji)," with the cap being slang for a lie.

He also posted photos and videos on his Instagram stories like nothing happened.

The singer's attorney still has not responded to any request from news outlets to comment.

Fans And Anti-Fans Speak On Chris Brown's Violent Allegations As "Nothing New"

Many loyal fans defended what the singer did, claiming the accusations are false. 

However, many people are also inclined to believe the said accusations, given how he hurt Rihanna back in the day, when they were still together. Twitter users are already not shocked that this happened once more.

Some users talked about how people still manage to defend the artist even though he has a background in brutality against women.

More of Chris Brown's History Of Violence Towards Women

Other than Chris Brown beating Rihanna back in 2009, he was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in 2016.

He got involved in several run-ins with the law for violence against women and men over the years.

E! News also compiled that he was allegedly involved in multiple incidents at nightclubs back in February 2012, June 2013, and April 2017.

Judges also granted Brown's past girlfriend and actress, Karrueche Tran, a five-year restraining order against him in 2017 for giving her violent threats.

In 2018, he was also accused after a woman got sexually assaulted by two of his companions.

And in 2019, Brown got detained in Paris on aggravated rape and drug offenses.

