'Is it a Big Deal?' Taika Waititi on Viral ‘Threesome’ Photos With Rita Ora And Tessa Thompson

Taika Waititi spilled that he has no regrets about all the 'smoochy' photos and singer Rita Ora and actress Tessa Thompson.

Recalling what happened in May, the three star-studded celebrities once had a good time in broad daylight as they wrapped their arms around each other in public.

Per sources, Thompson and Ora were seated on both sides of Waititi. At some time, they had their lips with one another as they leaned over the filmmaker.

Other photographs showed them getting close with Waititi as he placed an arm around each of them.

Taika Waititi On The PDA Photos Taken In Australia: "Is It A Big Deal?"

The "Thor: Ragnarok" director was interviewed by The Sydney Morning Herald about the photos of the trio engaging in PDA that circulated online.

When asked if he was upset when the photos went viral online, Waititi responded with, "Not really."

Waititi also exclaimed, "I think in the world of the internet, everything goes away pretty quick. And also, 'is it that big a deal?'"

The director said that he did nothing wrong, so there is nothing he has to worry about.

Waititi also spoke about shooting the fourth installment in the Thor franchise, Thor: Love and Thunder, in Australia.

Taika Waititi Shares About His Upcoming Filming "Thor: Love And Thunder"

Early June, Waititi wrapped the filming for "Thor: Love and Thunder" in Sydney as Chris Hemsworth confirmed the news in an Instagram post.

Alongside Chris Hemsworth, actors Matt Damon, Christian Bale, and many more are also in the film, including the director himself, returning as Korg, the rock-like alien.

"It's quite amazing, just the amount of people that we've got," Waititi spoke about the cast in an interview via Zoom from Auckland.

"I kept looking around, or just looking back over the shoot, and thinking, "Oh my god..."

Waititi also said that he and Hemsworth have ramped up the comedy for the newly finished "Thor" after the last installment was warmly reviewed and took a triumphant $US854 million ($1.1 billion) for the worldwide box office.

"I think this might be funnier," he says. "Everything we did with Ragnarok, we've just multiplied it.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" will initially be released on May 6, 2022.



