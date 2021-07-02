Prince William and Prince Harry unveiled Princess Diana's statue to honor her on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The Kensington Palace closed the gardens on Thursday for the exclusive unveiling by Prince William and Prince Harry. However, the public will be also given the chance to visit and see the statue personally.

During the unveiling ceremony, the royals removed the green cloth covering the bronze statue. It will serve as one of the main reminders to the visitors about the residence's late occupant.

To the public's surprise, Princess Diana is not the only one to stand in the monument. As seen in the public images, the royal princess is surrounded by three children.

While some royal watchers thought it could be the princess' sons and another young royal, the sculptor himself released a statement that explains the statue.

What The Children On Princess Diana's Statue Represent

According to Ian Rank-Broadley, the sculpture represents Princess Diana's "warmth, elegance, and energy."

Meanwhile, the three children symbolize the "universality and generational impact of the princess's work." Princess Diana's hand holds the girl while she rests the other on a boy's shoulder. Another boy stands behind them.



Rank-Broadley emotionally added that putting the children beside her would prevent her from feeling isolated and alone.

"And one of the things that came across in talking to her friends and family was she was such a friendly and gregarious person, and she had a particular warmth for children. And in many ways it alludes to her humanitarian work and shows she was a great comfort," he went on, as quoted by Yahoo! News.

The sculptor also mentioned how Prince William and Prince Harry were closely involved in the making in the past four years.

Rank-Broadley recalled how the brothers would always tell him stories about their late mother which helped him create the person. After finishing the commission, he reportedly felt as if he knew Princess Diana.

The Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex also sent photographs of her regularly and visited the studio to check on its progress.

Because of their participation, the sculptor believes that Prince William and Prince Harry also gave their all to finish the project.

He concluded the statement by wishing them comfort or solace whenever they look at Princess Diana's statue.

