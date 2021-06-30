Princess Diana’s Never-Before-Seen Diary Proves ONE THING She Loved Doing the Most

A never-before-seen diary just proved how kind Princess Diana was, especially to children.

Ahead of the celebration of Princess Diana's life, the British Red Cross shared a diary entry of someone after meeting the royal.

The article by Express shared a diary entry by Eileen Nicol on July 30, 1985. The diary's owner reportedly met the Princess of Wales when she visited an Activenture center - a holiday camp for children with disabilities.

The British Red Cross launched the aforementioned camp located in Sussex. Although Princess Diana was already known for her very bright and kind aura, she showed her positive side even more at that time.

"[The Princess] was charming. She has so much compassion for the children. She spoke to every one of them and got right down on the ground to look at a collage and to speak to the little ones," Nicol penned.

She added that, at the time of the visit, the rain started pouring but the royal princess seemed unbothered. Princess Diana reportedly checked on her and asked why she was not wearing a hat.

The now-87-year-old can still recall that day when the princess offered her the care she needs. Until now, she still supports British Red Cross as inspired by the late royal.

Nicol added that Princess Diana spoke to everyone that the children on the camp fell in love with her. In return, the princess also loved talking to the kids that she wished she had Nicol's job.

Princess Diana's Kindness Through The Years

Apart from Nicol, the Princess of Wales herself expressed her gratitude to be the patron of Red Cross Youth.

The letter, which she wrote in 1993, was also released ahead of her 60th birthday. The document revealed that she worked with the British Red Cross across the country and overseas.

"I have always been greatly encouraged by the splendid efforts of volunteers and staff in providing help for those most in need," she went on.

Princess Diana noted that the British Red Cross has been serving the public while the demands and needs increase. She explained that, because of this, everyone's supports play a huge role.

Upon seeing the document, Nicol herself recalled how approachable the princess was, and how her legacy should be held onto.

Throughout her service before her death, the royal princess works with removing the landmines and eliminating the stigma around HIV/AIDS. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry continue her work until now.

