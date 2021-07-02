Lil Uzi Vert Catches Ex Girlfriend with SAINt JHN, Flashes Gun [FULL STORY]

Lil Uzi Vert publicly flashed a gun threateningly as he confronted ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd and SAINt JHN in front of bystanders.

The rapper had haunted down his ex-girlfriend in West Hollywood, only to find out she was at Dialog Cafe with another man.

Based on this article, Uzi could not hold himself back as he immediately threw a punch towards the other rapper after jumping out of his Cadillac Escalade.

SAINt JHN narrowly missed it, which caused the other rapper to trip and fall. Uzi's weapon dropped out of his pocket as he hit the ground.

Upon seeing the commotion, Uzi's former girl had allegedly tried to calm down the rapper but was met with the gun hitting her stomach.

According to sources, the crowd had dispersed as soon as the rapper flashed the firearm. Police officials had tried to speak with the two men who had already fled from the scene.

Lil Uzi Vert EX-Girlfriend Confesses Real Reason for Meeting Rapper SAINt JHN

Sources immediately contacted Brittany Byrd to get her statement about the incident with her rumored new beau and ex-boyfriend.

TMZ reported that the founder of Byrd Museum had met up with SAINt JHN due to their business-related connection.

The two are reportedly not in a relationship or dating each other. However, Brittany confirmed that they are closely working on a project together.

Lil Uzi Vert and Brittany had only been dating for a year before giving up and calling it quits. According to Byrd, the rapper had been abusive throughout their relationship.

The Instagram model went to the hospital after the incident and will be filing a police report soon.

Netizens Slander and Call Out Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Abusive Behavior Towards Ex Brittany Byrd

As the news of the altercation quickly spread on social media, discussions about Lil Uzi Vert's were the main topic for some.

One netizen mentioned the rapper and said, "@LILUZIVERT in broad daylight n----??? hold that L[oss]," referring to Uzi threatening to use a gun.

@LILUZIVERT in broad daylight nigga??? 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ hold that L — Snowgetsu Walker ❄️🇯🇵 (@SadBoySno) July 2, 2021

The rapper then publicly got bullied by the Twitter community, "Lil Uzi Vert doing all this because of his EX?! Is JT p-ssy not good or what?!"

Lil Uzi Vert doing all this because his EX?! Is JT pussy not good or what?!🤔 pic.twitter.com/QQNmU2dXpB — HotShot (@SplashyStackss) July 2, 2021

Another user brought up Brittany's previous statements about the rapper's abusive behavior, ending her tweet with, "turns out Uzi is the one who's still hung up!'

Brittany already told y’all he was abusive but y’all was so hung up on Jt being more popular and claiming Britt was jealous..turns out Uzi is the one who’s still hung up! — pretty (@PrettyPaidMiMii) July 2, 2021

Similarly, others expressed their concern for the model. One tweeted out, "I hope she's okay because wtf."

I hope she's okay because wtf — tinka (@chikennoodlsoop) July 2, 2021



