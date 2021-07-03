Britney Spears Calls 911 The Night Before Her Conservatorship Hearing - Her Desperate Plea Revealed

More Britney Spears suffering reports is coming into light after her controversial conservatorship hearing. While there had beeb a Free Britney movement for years now, the star has been decidedly quiet about what she was going through, until this hearing.

A new report claims that prior to this hearing, Spears even had to call 911 to report an abuse - with her as being the victim.

The night before Britney Spears' bombshell hearing happened, shocking the Entertainment industry and even the whole world, the pop star reportedly called 911 in Ventura County, California to report herself a victim of conservatorship abuse.

While the actual recording is not released since there is an ongoing investigation, this hints how desperate the pop star must be to do something like that. One does not know what the call is about to know that Britney could be pleading for rescue, among other things.

Two sources, one close to the artist in question as well as a law enforcement official, confirmed that indeed, this call happened. They confirmed this to The New Yorker.

Ever since the conservatorship hearing happened, fans are left without a doubt that Spears, now 39, is no longer allowing herself to hold back in waging a full-blown legal war to remove her father, Jamie Spears, 68 as her conservator. She also wants the boot out another conservator, 100 billion hedge fund out of her $60 million estate.

Meanwhile, Britney's mom is reportedly now beyond worried about where this whole case is going. Lynn Spears, who divorced Jamie in 2002, revealed to The New Yorker in June that her emotions are all mixed up. The magazine noted that more than anything however, the mom is worried and scared. The magazine claimed that Lynne was just whispering the whole time because if other family members noticed her talking to an interview, she would be forced to cut the call off.

'I don't know what to think... t's a lot of pain, a lot of worry,' Lynne told The New Yorker.

One can feel that Spears' mom has quite checked out the whole time up until a more recent period, when a family source revealed to People magazine that Britney already "begged" her mom for help. The insider said this pushed Lynne to make the promise to be more involved downt the road.

At the same time, while she wants to help Britney more than anything, she also thinks Jamie Spears did what he could for the sake of the star - hence the confusion on what to think and feel.

"Lynne feels there are a lot of concerns with the conservatorship," the source told People. "She feels Jamie has not been transparent with her and is helping Britney as much as she can"

