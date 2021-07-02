Meghan Markle 'Helped' Prince Harry Throughout the 'Triggering' UK Trip and Princess Diana Statue Unveiling, Expert Says

Prince Harry immediately went home just a day after the Princess Diana statute - back home to his wife and two kids Lilibet and Archie. A relationship expert now revealed that Meghan Markle must have been continuously in touch with him to make him feel less alone and traumatized on this trip.

Prince Harry would not have lasted his short stint in the UK without his wife, an expert revealed.

Even though Meghan Markle did not go with him, the expert claimed that they would have been texting each other all throughout. The expert surmised that Prince Harry would have been challenged by the whole trip, even though this is not apparent to the public eye. He did everything to look like he was happy back in the UK - right from the time he had to self-isolate upon arriving at the country.

According to the expert, anyone could assume that the visit would have undoubtedly been difficult for Prince Harry after all that he revealed about his mental health documentary "The Me You Can't See." Even if he did not show it, traveling to London could be a "trigger" for the Duke of Sussex. More so when enough things have been said to paint how bad his wife Meghan Markle reportedly suffered there. Prince Harry could have taken one look at the palace and reflect on all these.

The expert said that these assumptions could not be wrong amid rumors of Prince Harry's "rift" with his brother Prince William, with their relationship said to be "strained" following The Duke of Sussex's recent public comments about The Firm's inner workings. The two only have no choice but to work together now, but they probably would not if they have a choice.

Tina Wilson, relationship guru and founder of Wingman revealed to the Daily Star that the Duchess of Sussex would have been "helping guide him through his every move on UK turf.".

"Facing this head-on will be a personal challenge for Harry and Meghan will be likely keeping in constant contact via text messages helping guide him through his every move on UK turf," she said.

She is quite sure that Markle would have told his Prince Harry to stay calm and collected on the whole duration of this trip and just lay low so that no more conflicts would ensue. She would have told him to focus on Prince Diana.

"Meghan will likely be telling him to remain calm around his family because of the ongoing dramas and to try and focus on honoring his mother to not add further fuel to the fire on this particular day.

