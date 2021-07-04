James Cameron Spills He Came Up with 'Terminator 2' John Connor Character While High on Ecstacy

James Cameron confirmed in an interview that he came up with the idea for "Terminator 2" character John Connor while he was on ecstacy.

In the "Terminator" series, Connor, played by Edward Furlong in the sequel, is a 10-year-old son of Sarah Connor and Kyle Reese.

The director went on an interview with The Ringer and said, "I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for 'Terminator."

The producer of "Titanic" also stated, "I was struck by Sting's song, that 'I hope the Russians love their children too,'" which he referred to the musician's 1985 song "Russians."

He concluded, "And I thought, 'You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself." That is how John Connor was made.

Connor would go on to lead the worldwide human Resistance and has also appeared in the films "T2 3-D: Battle Across Time," "Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines," "Terminator Salvation," "Terminator Genisys," and "Terminator: Dark Fate."

Terminator 2: Judgement Day Released In Theaters 20 Years Ago Today

"Terminator 2: Judgment Day" premiered in theaters about seven years after its first movie, in the summer of 1991.

The movie achieved instant success and became widely known worldwide for having one of the very best sequels of all time.

James Cameron returned to direct Terminator 2, using a screenplay co-written with William Wisher.

Arnold Schwarzenegger was also there as a killer robot from the future, but not the same one he played in The Terminator.

In the original movie, Arnold's T-800 was the antagonist, a time-traveling robot to terminate Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).

James Cameron Speaks On Being' Brutal' On Film Sets On 'MasterClass'

Meanwhile, the filmmaker addressed claims last June 28, calling him "cruel" on film sets, per NME.

In a new "MasterClass," the director called himself a "tinpot dictator" and spoke to his reputation on film sets as a strong character.

According to the video available on the site, the director admitted he could have "listened more," "been less autocratic," and "not made the movie more important than the human interaction of the crew."



Cameron said the third "Avatar" film was in progress, while "Avatar 2" finished filming just last year.

The first sequel was supposed to be released by December 2021, but the film made slight changes due to the ongoing pandemic.

The succeeding "Avatar" series is expected to be shared with the public in December 2024, December 2026, and December 2028.

