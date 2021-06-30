The "Lord of the Rings" actors Billy Boyd and Dominic Monaghan appeared in "The Late Late Show with Stephen Colbert," revealing that the Hobbits almost shared a nude scene.

Amazon's upcoming "Lord of the Rings" television series had already been in talks after a report weeks ago concerning the production hiring intimacy coordinators.

These "intimacy coaches" will make sure that actors are comfortable appearing in nude scenes.

According to this article, thousands of "Rings" fans reacted to the report by signing a petition urging the Amazon Prime series not to include nudity.

The fan petition against nudity has already reached over 48,000 signatures and is still counting.

The fans want to prevent the "Rings" series from including gratuitous sex, just like what HBO's "Game of Thrones" did with their production.

"The Lord of the Rings" Trilogy Includes Naked Hobbit For Gags

As the two got interviewed by Stephen Colbert," the "Lord of the Rings" Monaghan and Boyd touched upon the nudity controversy by revealing Peter Jackson's film trilogy almost included nudity itself.

Monaghan and Boyd starred as hobbits "Merry Brandybuck" and "Pippin Took" in each of Jackson's films.

"Here's the thing. There was almost nudity in the movies," Boyd said.

"Philippa Boyens...she wrote a scene, because we'd been doing some kind of gags and winding people up," the actor introduced their screenwriter and producer of the film.

Boyd mimicked the screenwriter by saying, "Oh, it's a new scene we're filming next week, with the Ents. When Merry and Pippin are up Treebeard, he gets afraid and shakes his branches, which makes you guys fall, and as you hit all the branches on the way down, by the time you hit the ground, you're naked."

Boyd added, "I call up Dom, and I said, 'Have you seen this new scene? We're naked!"

'The Lord of The Rings' Actors Did Not Oppose Appearing Nude On Big Screen

Monaghan told Colbert he did not oppose the idea of appearing nude in the film, quipping, "I was kind of into it. I have a really fantastic ass. I thought now is the time to get it out."

The scene mentioned was for "The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers."

There has been no confirmation from Amazon or the cast that the show will feature nudity so far.

Amazon Prime's adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" will be released this year, 2021.



