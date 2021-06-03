Director Stahelski has made "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" star Donnie Yen as a part of the fourth installment of the "John Wick" series, alongside Keanu Reeves.

According to Deadline, Yen will play as super-assassin John Wick's old friend, who shares the same backstories.

One of the most successful actor-filmmakers from the East, Yen is also known for his unique style of contemporary screen combat. His popularity continues worldwide from roles as he starred in numerous movies, including "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" and the "IP Man" franchise.

"John Wick 4" is produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee, and Stahelski. Keanu Reeves and Louise Rosner are the executive producers.

It was reported that the filming for the show begins production this summer, shooting in different countries such as France, Germany, and Japan.

As Donnie Yen became a part of the project, reported in April, Japanese-British pop superstar and actress Rina Sawayama were cast for the project.

"We are very lucky to have Donnie Yen join the franchise," said Stahelski, as he looks forward to working with the actor for the new role.

Iwanyk also mentioned that Donnie Yen would give a vibrant and powerful energy to the franchise. They are also determined to have him for "John Wick 4" collaborating along with Keanu Reeves.

'John Wick 4' One Of The First Films To Shoot On Location In Paris Since COVID-19

Despite having travel restrictions for the past year due to the pandemic, a list of high-profile U.S. films and series are lining up to shoot in France, including Lionsgate's "John Wick: Chapter 4" and a Netflix show "The Gray Man."

Meanwhile, "The Serpent Queen" has been shooting in southern France since April 2020.

Per Variety, Paris had not let any Western film shoot inside the city for over a year as France struggled to lift themselves through various waves of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the country finally emerged from a lengthy lockdown. It lifted most restrictions as cases for the virus began to drop, and more of the population received their vaccinations.

READ ALSO: 'John Wick 4' Starts Production as Keanu Reeves Arrives in Germany After 'Matrix 4' Completion [UPDATE]

When Is 'John Wick 4' Going To Be Released In Theaters?

Keanu Reeves, who leads the action-packed franchise, recently stayed at George V Hotel as they began shooting in France.

The movie will film exteriors in Paris, notably by the Seine, and will include scenes at an iconic bridge previously featured in Steven Spielberg's "Munich," among other films.

The plot remains under wraps, but we know that the action primarily takes place in both countries mentioned. According to Forbes, John Wick 4" release date has been pushed back a lot, as its initial date of release is May 2021, "John Wick 4" is now coming out in theaters on May 27, 2022, according to Forbes.

Keanu Reeves' obligation to film "The Matrix 4," which also got delayed, meant that "John Wick 4" had to push back as well.

READ MORE: LOOK! 'Bald' Keanu Reeves Becomes MCU's Kraven the Hunter in New Photo

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles