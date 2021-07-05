Courtney Love Relates To Britney Spears' Suffering? Singer Bursts Into Tears While Singing Pop Star's Song

As more celebrities come forward publicly by siding with Britney Spears amid her messy conservatorship legal battle, Courtney Love also showed her support to the pop star through an emotional song.

The 54-year-old singer covered one of Spears' greatest hits from the early 2000s. Love took to Instagram to share a video of the song's rendition.

In the beginning, the former "Hole" vocalist seems to be chill as she stated, "Someone asked me what song I was going to cover next. I don't have a guitar player handy, so yeah. It's written by one of those fantastic old Swedish people." (watch the song cover below)

Love began singing an acoustic version of Spears' "Lucky" from her Sophomore album "Oops!... I Did it Again."

Towards the end of the song, Love's vocals can be heard shifting; she finally stopped after singing the line, "Then why do these tears come at night?"

"I'm actually crying." the singer said. "I f***ing ate this when it happens to me," she added.

Does Courtney Love relate to Britney Spears' battle?

Although the pink-haired singer did not mention Spears' legal battle in her video, it's very timely as the video was posted following the pop star's emotional testimony amid her fight against conservatorship.

Love also relates to Spears as they shared the same controversial manager in the past, Sam Lufti.

According to The New Yorker, the singer labeled Lufti as a "street husler." She also mentioned her ex-manager had told her to "go choke on opiates and die."

READ NOW: Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Showed No Mercy During Pop Star's Psychiatric Hold in 2008 - Fat-Shamed Her After Hospital Release

In late 2018, Love and her daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, were granted a permanent restraining order against Lufti.

Per legal documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the mother and daughter were granted a five-year restraining order, meaning he should stay away from them at least a hundred feet away. He's also not allowed to make public comments about them on all platforms of social media.

Britney Spears' relationship with Sam Lufti

According to Oxygen, Lufti and Spears met in a nightclub. He was involved with the popstar long before her conservatorship which began in 2008.

Per the outlet, Lufti, whose real name is Osama, is known to be a person who attaches himself to prominent icons in the industry, especially when they're vulnerable.

Lynne Spears, the singer's mother, alleges that Lufti had "essentially moved into Britney's home and has purported to take control of her life, home and finances,"

Lufti also allegedly manipulated her and "took control of her medication."

In 2009, Spears' family was later granted a three-year restraining order against Lufti.

READ ALSO: James Cameron Spills He Came Up with 'Terminator 2' John Connor Character While High on Ecstacy

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles