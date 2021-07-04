Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Showed No Mercy During Pop Star’s Psychiatric Hold in 2008 — Fat-Shamed Her After Hospital Release

Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears showed his daughter no mercy after being hospitalized in psychiatric hold in 2008.

The pop star was 26 years old when she was put on two separate 5051 holds. The same year, her life has grown increasingly erratic.

Britney's manager at the time, Sam Lutfi, told People magazine, "She went willingly. It was like something in her heart was telling her she should go. She knew something was wrong."

Videos showed several police motorcycles and squad cars at the "Toxic" singer's Los Angeles home, where she was escorted by an ambulance to UCLA Medical Center.

During that time, TMZ also reported that Britney Spears' psychiatrist felt she was a danger to herself because of her recent deterioration in behavior and reckless driving.

While it may seem like a sensitive time for the mom-of-two and her family, her father was not having any of it.

A close family friend recalled the shocking moment after allegedly hearing Jamie tell his daughter she was "fat," days after he rushed to court to get the conservatorship as Britney Spears laid in a hospital bed.

Jacqueline Butcher told The New Yorker what she heard, detailing how Jamie Spears "wore Britney down," including one time where he body-shamed the award-winning singer in her own home.

Jacqueline recalls she and Britney's mom, Lynne, sat with the "Baby One More Time" singer on the floor watching the Grammy's on TV at their home's office

She revealed, "Jamie said, 'Baby,' and I thought he was going to say, 'We love you, but you need help.' But what he said was 'You're fat.'"

However, the comments, which came days after her hospital release, didn't stop there.

The family friend further claimed, "Daddy's gonna get you on a diet and a trainer, and you're gonna get back in shape.'"

Upon hearing those words, Jacqueline said she felt "sick," but Jamie didn't stop. He kept pressuring Britney to get back on top despite being hospitalized and stripped of her rights with the conservatorship.

Jamie even reportedly pointed to the TV at the time and told his daughter, "You see that TV over there? You know what it's going to say in eight weeks? That's gonna be you on there, and they're gonna say, 'She's back.'"

Britney Spears Called 911 Before Her Powerful Testimony A Week Ago

Britney Spears reportedly called 911to report herself as a victim of conservatorship abuse just before she told the judge everything for the first time.

On June 22, she reportedly begged officers to come to her home for a "civil issue."

The officers came to her home, but no report was taken.

