Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph, who worked for her for more than two decades, is officially cutting his ties with the pop star.

Rudolph also reveals Spears' plans to stop working in the music industry as she wants to "officially retire."

The former manager has reportedly written a letter addressed to the singer's father, Jamie Spears, and Jodi Montgomery- the co-executor of the singers' conservatorship- both of whom have been facing a handful of controversies amid the legal battle.

In the emotional resignation letter obtained by Deadline, Rudolph revealed that he hadn't heard anything from the singer for the past two and a half years. He mentioned the last time he talked to her; she plans to "take an indefinite work hitatus."

Now that the singer finally spoke out about her controversial conservatorship, he has been aware that the "Circus" hitmaker "had been voicing her intention to officially retire."

He clarified that he was never a part of the conservatorship, meaning he doesn't have any idea about its details. He added he was hired to be a manager that assists her throughout her career.

Per Rudolph, he believes he should cut his connections professionally as his services are "no longer needed."

The former manager ended his letter with an emotional conclusion, "I will always be incredibly proud of what we accomplished over our 25 years together. I wish Britney all the health and happiness in the world, and I'll be there for her if she ever needs me again, just as I always have been." he wrote.

Larry Rudolph's relationship with Britney Spears

Rudolph began working for the singer in 1995. He witnessed Spears' growth from being a teenager to a full-blown pop star.

When Spears was breaking records, he was there as her songs "Baby One More Time," and "Toxic," dominated the music charts.

The former manager briefly resigned between 2007 and 2008, when he returned; despite the singer's messy conservatorship initially, his support was all out for the singer as she created more music and went on to have a Las Vegas residency.

In 2019, Spears shocked her fans as she cancels her shows in sin city to enter a wellness facility.

Per Rudolph, at the time, he revealed that Spears might never perform again.

"we had to pull her show because her meds stopped working and she was distraught over her dad's illness. She clearly doesn't want to perform now." the former manager noted at the time.

He added they don't want her to work until she's ready. "If that time never comes again, it will never come again." he said.

At the time of this writing, Britney Spears has not publicly addressed Larry Rudolph's resignation.

