Seth Rogen Details Hilarious Spa Experience With His 'Masseur' Paul Rudd; Fans Gone Wild!

Besides being a successful comedian, Seth Rogen is also known for his hilarious random posts all over social media, and his recent tweet had fans laughing their guts out.

The Canadian-American actor recently took to Twitter to detail his unexpected yet hilarious encounter with actor Seth Rogen in Las Vegas.

"Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me." he wrote. (check out the full tweet below)

Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 5, 2021

He, later on, described how Rudd was able to be in that position, "He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I'd notice immediately." he added.

Rogen concluded his post by saying he never noticed Rudd, so the actor continuously massaged him until the end of the session.

Fans react

Following this, the tweet garnered over 213.7k likes and thousands of replies at the time of this writing. Fans never missed the opportunity to poke fun in the situation.

"Paul Rubb," one fan tweeted.

"I feel like this was a cut out scene from 40 year old virgin. "You know how you know you're gay? You let your male friend give you a message," another one wrote.

"Is this a "Paul Rudd is a great masseuse" story or a "Seth can't tell a bad massage from a good massage" story? Another user wrote.

producer Jeremy Wein also chimed in and expressed his doubts by writing, "Are we sure this wasn't a weed induced hallucination Seth?" to which the comedian replied, "I'm sure Paul would confirm it."

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd's friendship

The pair are excellent friends both on and off-screen as they appeared in a handful of comedy films together such as "The 40-Year-Old Virgin," "Sausage Party," "This Is The End," and more.

Rogen and Rudd also belong in the same circle of friends alongside Jason Segel, Judd Apatow, Jay Baruchel, and Jonah Hill.

The friendship started with Rogen and Segel when they met on the set of "Freaks and Geeks," where Apatow is the producer.

As of now, Paul Rudd has not reacted nor responded to Seth Rogen's hilarious story.

