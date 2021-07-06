Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Newest Plans Work?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle certainly have ambitious plans for their future.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, currently living in the US with their kids Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, have recently applied to have their charitable foundation, Archewell Foundation, and production company Archewell Audio trademarked and protected.

The documents were submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office, which reveals that they would do so many projects in the future, including live music performances, live podcast performances, and live stage performances.

According to the Daily Mail, the update comes after the couple's trademark bid has been set back.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly told that their applications need to specify certain things before they become successful.

What We Know About Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Trademark Application for Archewell Audio

In their application for their production company, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said that the firm was created for "creation, development, production and distribution of podcasts, audio programs, music, and audio books."

The US office responded that these should be clarified if they are entertainment-based services.

In another application, Archewell Audio would create "Live podcast performances, live stage performances, live music performances, and live audio-book readings."

However, they were once again rejected, with the office responding, "Applicant must clarify these are entertainment-based services."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were even told they were required to "specify the nature of live stage performances."

Meanwhile, the couple's Archewell Foundation, they weren't asked to give more details about the web applications they are hoping to provide.

The couple currently has six months to respond from June 25, or both applications will be trashed.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Lucrative Deals After Stepping Back From Royal Duties

Since stepping back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy. They have several lucrative deals with massive brands, such as Netflix, where they'll be making TV shows and documentaries for the streaming service.

They also have a deal with Spotify, with their first podcast released during Christmas last year.

In May, the Duke of Sussex also released his first Apple TV documentary titled "The Me You Can't See" in collaboration with Oprah Winfrey.

Additionally, Prince William's younger brother also landed himself several jobs after his royal life, including becoming the Chief Impact Officer of BetterUp, a coaching company.

It seems like the Sussexes got it going for them in the US because back in the UK, they were just background talents to the actual royal stars.

