Prince Harry Scheduled To Return To The UK For The Third Time This Year -- Will Meghan Markle Join Him?

Prince Harry is returning to the UK for the third time this year for another ceremony to honor his late mother, Princess Diana.

According to reports, it's possible he may not be flying solo from the US anymore, as his wife Meghan Markle may join him at the event.

The Duke of Sussex left the UK in a hurry after last Thursday's Diana statue unveiling at Kensington Palace grounds, where older brother Prince William joined him.

After the event, he had one drink, talked to a couple of guests, then immediately left as the ceremony.

Prince Harry spent a week in the UK, and most of it is isolated at Frogmore Cottage. The 36-year-old then headed to Heathrow after 24 hours to fly back home to his wife and tow kids.

But it could be only two months until he touches the UK soil again, but according to The Sun, the two brothers will once again meet for another Princess Diana memorial event that will take place in September.

The gathering will bring together family, friends, and charity leaders as they celebrate the life of the late Princess of Wales and the charity works she carried out during her lifetime.

As for the Duchess joining her husband, it is possible, but sources told the outlet that it may still be too early, as it will come just a few months after the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana.

Though there is currently no announcement of the September event, The Sun said it will be confirmed this month and will also be held at Kensington Palace.

News of Prince William and Prince Harry publicly reuniting once more comes after rumors that their relationship has deteriorated in the past couple of months.

The said event will also be the third time the two brothers will be publicly seen, after Prince Philip's funeral and the Diana statue unveiling.

An insider who was at the recent Diana event spoke of the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge, "There were no peace talks and distance remains there."

Though seeing them together seemed to be a good sign, the insider added that it was a "step in the right direction."

However, talking at the event "was not the time or the place."

Meanwhile, many Brits were furious at Prince Harry after not meeting with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, during his short stay in the UK.

Many said he purposedly avoided the Monarch after his bombshell claims toward the British royal family in several interviews he did the past few months.

