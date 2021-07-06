Gigi Hadid Shares Message Requesting Paparazzi Not To Do This On Baby Daughter

The newly claimed mother, Gigi Hadid, wrote an open letter to the paparazzi, press, and fan accounts on social media to address the future of her daughter with Zayn named Khai Malik.

According to this article, in September 2020, the 26-year-old supermodel shared a glimpse of her new baby girl with Zayn Malik on Instagram.

Since welcoming their first child, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have made a conscious effort to protect their baby girl's privacy.

The couple has kept their daughter's face hidden when sharing photos of her on social media, as well.

And other than that, they had only revealed their baby girl's name, Khai, four months after she was born in January of this year.

Gigi Hadid Addresses Fans, Paparazzi, And Press Not To Take Photos Of Baby Khai

On July 5, Gigi posted an Instagram story hoping that she would bring her baby Khai into the world without covering her from the public.

In a further bid to protect their daughter's privacy, Hadid addressed her followers with a lengthy statement, personally asking them to keep their distance when it comes to their daughter.

"As our baby grows up we have to realise that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," she began.

According to this article, the supermodel explained that when they visit New York City, the family splits their time between NYC and Pennsylvania, and at the same time, she tried to keep baby Khai covered.

Still, the little one has now gone on to lift her sunshade up.

The 36-Year old Victoria's Secret model said, "She doesn't understand why she's covered in the city, or what I've wanted to protect her from."

She also claimed, "I also want her to see the most amazing city in the world... without the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures."

Gigi Hadid Wishes To Have Her Face Covered If Happens To Be Captured On Camera

As she continued in her statement, Hadid addressed that she wants her daughter's face to be blurred if she so happens to be captured on camera.

"Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible," Gigi said this with the thought of her daughter to worry-less about the public image that she did not choose in the first place.

Other than that, Gigi thanked the photographers who were already so respectful of keeping their distance from their daughter.



The model claimed that it would "mean the world" to continue how it was as they begin to travel more with baby Khai and show her more outside.

