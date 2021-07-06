Kim Kardashian will be shutting off Kanye West from her life by making a major change in her KKW Beauty brand.

Kardashian and her team will shut down the online operations of her most-loved KKW Beauty and promised to return with a new look.

Multiple sources revealed that, despite its continuous success, the TV personality still wants to apply major changes to the brand.

KKW Beauty Signing Off

On Kardashian's Twitter account, she shared a thread where she expressed how she specifically aims to come back with new packaging and formulas.

"On August 1st at midnight we will be shutting down the http://KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look," she said.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star hinted that she wants to develop and expand her brand as part of her company's vision.

Furthermore, she assured that they will be improving customer experience so her fans and consumers can enjoy a one-stop-shop online.

Kardashian concluded her post with a "Thank You" message to her followers before assuring them that they will not be absent for too long.

Amid her divorce from Kanye West, Kardashian still used "Kim Kardashian West" as her full name - where the KKW initials came from.

Despite using West's last name, some of her fans speculate that the major change would snub the "Jesus is King" rapper.

No More Kanye West?!

On the same social media platform, several fans started to theorize that Kardashian would be removing the "W" from the brand's name. The move would surely brush off West who has been stirring romance buzzes with Irina Shayk.

One Twitter follower said (as quoted by Daily Mail), "Lol so basically now that you're getting divorced you don't want that 'W' in the name. Just say it and keep it moving Sis we ain't brand new."

The move may no longer be surprising as Kardashian herself filed for divorce from her estranged husband in February. On the official documents, she cited that the reason behind it was due to irreconcilable differences.

As of the writing, their filing is yet to be finalized. However, the ex-couple agreed to have shared and joint custody of their four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

