Amid the ongoing tension between Prince William and Prince Harry, a body language expert spotted the signs of reconciliation between them.

Prince William and Prince Harry worked together again as they unveil a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana in the Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. They commissioned the sculpture in 2017 and worked with the sculptor during the whole process.

The Duke of Sussex left California to participate in the event which marked Princess Diana's supposed 60th birthday. Some royal watchers accused him and his brother of putting up a united front to prevent their feud from overshadowing the event.

However, body language expert Judi James said that the royals showed signs of reconciliation during the special day.

Prince William, Prince Harry's Reconciliation?

James explained to Express UK how the event became possible.

Per the expert, Prince Harry tried to keep his composure as they removed the cloth from the statue. He then gazed at his brother which implied a sign of reconciliation.

"It was kind of 'this is our mother and remember how things used to be.' That was the most poignant pose for me," she explained. "They used identical poses and intrinsic subliminal close bonds. That's the old brotherly bond that they would have had."

Amid their worsening feud, James noted that the brothers were relaxed throughout the event. The Duke of Sussex was also spotted playing with his wedding ring, seemingly expressing his comfort as he remembered his family in the U.S.

Meanwhile, a lip reader noted how they worked together to unveil the statue properly. In a report shared by Daily Mail, expert lip-reader Jeremy Freeman claimed that the brothers mouthed kind words.

Prince William reportedly told his brother: "I didn't want anything to go wrong; it's important we unveil it right." They also became playful when Prince Harry said "let's just yank it!" before pulling the covering.

While this could be good news to everyone, some royal experts believe otherwise.

According to royal author Angela Levin, Prince William and Prince Harry cannot fix their relationship if Meghan Markle is still in the picture.

Per Levin, Prince Harry does not do something unless his wife agrees to it or instructs him what to do. She believes that the situation may improve if he is not married to the Duchess of Sussex.

