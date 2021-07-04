Mark Zuckerberg has the epic way to mark the 4th of July ala George Washington.

Instead of riding a boat, Zuckerberg chose to stand on an electric surfboard as he swung the flag to celebrate the 4th of July.

On his Instagram account, the Facebook magnate greeted his followers a Happy July 4th by sharing an over a minute video of him riding on an eFoil electric board. Zuckerberg seemingly crossed Lake Tahoe on the clip, where he owns a massive place near the shore.

The business mogul carried a flag as John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads" played in the background.

His recent update offered a nod to George Washington who crossed the Delaware River in 1776. He was 44 years old when he and his team attacked the Hessians. With him was then 18-year-old James Monroe who held the flag high.

After posting the video, Zuckerberg earned mixed comments from internet users, with some nicknamed him as a living meme.

One follower said, "AI is amazing, didn't know that robot can sky surf now a day."

Adam Mosseri, as quoted by Financial Times, said. "Video is driving an immense amount of growth online for all the major platforms right now and it's one that I think we need to lean into more. We are no longer a photo sharing app."

Mark Zuckerberg Only Offered Publicity Stunt?

Amid Zuckerberg's epic celebration, people mocked him for offering a publicity stunt amid the antitrust complaints against Facebook.

A federal judge recently dismissed the complaints against the social networking site raised by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission and attorney generals across 48 of the 50 states in the country.

CNBC reported that the recent win caused Zuckerberg's site to enjoy 4 percent more shares, pushing the social media company's capitalization above $1 trillion.

The company said in a statement, "We are pleased that today's decisions recognize the defects in the government complaints against Facebook. We compete fairly every day to earn people's time and attention and will continue to deliver great products for the people and businesses that use our services."

The FTC initially sued Facebook in December, alleging that the company launched strategies to eliminate threats by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp. But the court assured that the FTC can still do something about the acquisition once its legal arguments succeed.

