Nikki Bella Embarrassed After Saying THIS To WWF Trailblazer Chyna in Resurfaced Video

"Total Bellas" star Nikki Bella issued an apology on Monday to the late Chyna's family after joking about her gender in a resurfaced video from 2013.

Reported in this article, the resurfaced video was during an episode of the E! series "Fashion Police," where the 37-year-old WWE wrestler held up a picture of Chyna and murmured, "We don't know if it's a man or a woman."

Twitter accounts have resurfaced this video calling Nikki out for being disrespectful to Chyna.

Yeah this is messed up…Poor Chyna.

And for Nikki's defense, she spoke on this issue on Twitter on June 28, saying she is "sorry and embarrassed."

"Chyna will always be remembered as an icon and pioneer who helped create the opportunities for women in wrestling that exist today. Thank you Chyna!"

Chyna's Representative Responds On Nikki Bella's Apology

A representative managing the late Chyna's official Twitter account publicly accepted Bella's sincere apology.

"Please stop attacking her. Her apology has been passed on to the family also," the rep tweeted.

Nikki has apologised on her page and in private. It was sincere. Please stop attacking her. Her apology has been passed on to the family also. She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness



'She has grown as a person. There is no hate or Ill will. Please build each other up, not tear down. Chyna believed in forgiveness.'

The "Total Bellas" were only 14-Years-old when Chyna first rose to prominence as a member of D-Generation X in the WWF in 1997.

The University of Tampa alumni's stage name was intentionally ironic, named after fine delicate and fragile china - which the athlete was afraid not.

Chyna was estimated to earn surpassing $1 Million in 2000 and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

In 2016, the WWE Intercontinental champ died at the age of 46.

Her death is due to an accidental overdose of alcohol and pills following appearances in Playboy magazine, porno films, "The Surreal Life," and "Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew."

What Are The 'Total Bellas' Doing Recently?

Nikki and her twin sister Brie Danielson were inducted into the 2020 WWE Hall of Fame in an aired ceremony on April 6 on Peacock.

The Twins announced their so-called retirement from the sport in 2019, but they will return at WWE SummerSlam on August 21 in Las Vegas.

Nikki Bella and her 39-Year-old fiancé Artem Chigvintsev will celebrate the first birthday of their son Matteo Artemovich on July 31.

The San Diego-born athlete and her fiancé are tentatively planning to schedule their Napa Valley weddings 'in the fall.'

