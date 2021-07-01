Del 'The Patriot' Wilkes Dies At 59, WWE Fan Favorite's Cause of Death Revealed

Fans and friends came together and shared tributes to the Veteran pro wrestler Del Wilkes who died at 59 years old on Thursday, July 1.

The legendary Wilkes' cause of death was a massive heart attack, according to sources.

Family friend, Allen Wright Adkins, announced the sad news on social media on Thursday night, which has shocked many.

In the said post, Allen posted, "At the request of his family, it's with a devastated heart that I let you know Heaven gained one of the most special men I've ever had the honor to know today."



"Del Wilkes, I've loved you for 40 years and always will. Rest in peace, my dear friend... you'll be missed more than you could ever know," he added.

Fans And Friends Shares Heartfelt Messages On Social Media For Del Wilkes

WWE also confirmed the heartbreaking news leaving a good message for fans to see.

"A Superstar quickly on the rise, The Patriot proudly donned the red, white and blue of America in the midst of a rivalry with The Hart Foundation, leading to a memorable match against Bret Hart for the WWE Championship at In Your House: Ground Zero just two months after his WWE debut."

WWE is saddened to learn that Del Wilkes, known to WWE fans as The Patriot, has passed away at the age of 59.



WWE extends its condolences to Wilkes’ family and friends. https://t.co/jgdaqB27hd — WWE (@WWE) July 1, 2021

Fans have been left devastated by the shocking news, which results in them flooding the social media with tributes.

Very sad to hear the passing of the Patriot Del Wilkes. Nothing but fond memories working with him in WCW. My thoughts are with his family and numerous fans. Thank you for the memories. 😞 pic.twitter.com/zen0GSGQdd — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) July 1, 2021

I’m saddened to hear of the passing of The Patriot Del Wilkes. A great wrestler and a favorite opponent in WCW. My deepest condolences to his family. — William Regal (@RealKingRegal) July 1, 2021

These included the memorable moments of the pro wrestler and spreading love to the one who passed away.

RIP The Patriot, Del Wilkes.



This was the vignette on his career ahead of his WWF Title match versus Bret Hart at In Your House: Ground Zero, 23 years ago pic.twitter.com/Xp0QQP2f9u — On This Day in WWE (@OTD_in_WWE) July 1, 2021



Del Wilkes As WWE's "The Patriot" Through The Years

Del Wilkes made his debut in wrestling back in 1988. According to Fightful, he was a crucial part of having promotions with WWE, AWA, WCW, and some in Japan.

The former professional wrestler and college football player joined the WWE in 1997 as 'The Patriot' before his iconic feud with Bret Hart.

The star also became a two-time WCW World Tag Team Champion and a former AWA World Tag Team Champion in this field.

The said feud revolved around Hart, with his 'anti-American' foundation - and the Patriot, a man who stood up for the US, wearing a mask with the American stars and stripes.

Del was supposed to team with Vader, Marc Mero, and Goldust as part of Team USA the same year in the Survivor Series.

Unfortunately, "The Patriot" suffered a torn tricep weeks before the fight.

Due to the incident, Steve Blackman replaced him, and he was released from the World Wrestling Federation in 1998.

By October 1997, Del had his last fight on Shotgun Saturday Night.

May he rest in peace.

