ACE Family's Mansion Listed on Zillow For $7.5M Amid Eviction Rumors, Scamming Allegations

Amid rumors the Austin McBroom's ACE family could be evicted amid scamming allegations, a Twitter user lifted images of legal documents from internet forums, allegedly showing that their Los Angeles mansion is up for foreclosure due to failure to make mortgage and tax payments.

It was even listed on Zillow for $7,456,600, which raised concerns about the family's current financial situation.

The said mansion has been on ACE Family's vlogs ever since the couple bought it in 2019.

According to sources, the father of the YouTube vlogging family was accused in June 2021 of not paying celebrities and fighters for the boxing event "YouTubers vs TikTokers."

The event was linked to McBroom as he is the owner of "Social Gloves," who produced the event.

McBroom, who lives with Catherine Paiz and their three young children, could be in trouble as they face two lawsuits amid controversy.

McBroom received adverse reactions online due to his past controversies, adding their second lawsuit.

Yet, many fans at least expressed sympathy toward Catherine and their three children, Elle, Alaia, and Steel, who may not have a home to live in if the rumors were confirmed.

Austin McBroom's Past Controversies And List Of Unpaid Fighters Revealed

Over the years, McBroom has gone through controversy after controversy, but his list of allegations keeps growing and growing.

Other than cheating rumors, McBroom has also faced allegations including child abuse, rape, and sexual assault.

As of this article, the first lawsuit was filed to McBroom in September 2020 by a social media company named "Subify LLC."

Another lawsuit was filed in April 2021 by a rental company for construction equipment named "Ahern Rentals."

Though it is not clear if the alleged foreclosure is related to McBroom's involvement in "Social Gloves," it may be because of the company's financial problems.

After the "Battle Of The Platforms" boxing event, YouTuber Tana Mongeau shared a tweet claiming that McBroom never paid the fighters who participated.

TikTok star Vinnie Hacker, who fought at the event, and YouTuber and host, Fousey claimed they had not been paid for their involvement.

However, McBroom hit back at the allegations, accusing the company of running the streaming platform for scamming fans and lying about numbers.

For now, fans are waiting for their public response from the participants in the said event.

