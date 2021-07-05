Todrick Hall Got His HUGE Worth Of Bags Stolen, Friends The Main Suspects?

YouTuber Todrick Hall returns to missing luxury bags and burglarized Los Angeles home after traveling back from London.

He immediately announced the news on his personal Instagram account with screenshots of news outlets that published the tragedy.

Hall captioned his post, "I'm devastated that someone would do this to me, and even more disurbed to see people celebrating and laughing about it online."

The last few sentences of his caption hinted that the stolen items were taken by someone he knows and is possibly close friends with the YouTuber.

"Be careful who you let in your close circle. They really will put your life and their life on the line just to steal a Louis [Vuitton]/Gucci bag. Sad."

According to TMZ, the LAPD is still investigating whether or not this was a targeted robbery case but has confirmed that the stolen items amount to at least $50,000.

Todrick Hall Fans Reaction to Rapper's Home Invasion News

The "Nails, Hair, Hips, Heels" singer assured his fans on Twitter about his safety and, more importantly, his cats.

People reported that Hall had been in the United Kingdom to watch the West End production of "Hairspray," and posted about it on his Instagram stories.

The LA's house resulted in vulnerability for petty thieves to break into his windows and invade. The singer himself confirms this through his recent tweet.

Thank you for the support, I am ok. This happened right after my cat sitter left for the night. I’m extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe…and that’s what matters most to me. https://t.co/S7thAx6TKg — Todrick Hall (@todrick) July 4, 2021



"This happened right after my cat sitter left for the night. I'm extremely saddened that most likely this was done by someone I know and trust, but my cats are safe...."

The celebrity's primary concern was his pet cats, not the $50,000 worth of luxury handbags and merchandise reported missing.

Fans and fellow YouTubers have expressed their concern for Toderick with their tweets.

Louise Pentland said, "Thank goodness for the cats <3 xxx"

While a fan replied, "Oh my gosh I'm so sorry, that's still so invasive and upsetting."

READ ALSO: #ApologizeToGabbieHana Trends: YouTuber Called 'Crazy' For Thinking She Deserves an Apology

Fans Point Fingers at Todrick Hall's Unpaid Backup Dancers as the Burglars

A few replies under Todrick Hall's tweet are bringing up a controversy that has been buried in the past.

One user replied, "The dancers who['s] check bounced " on the artist's backup dancers who allegedly received an invalid check from Todrick.

The dancers who check bounced 😂😂 — 1NightOnly (@tonight_keyron) July 4, 2021

In January, the "I Like Boys," singer had been accused of "deliberate non-payment to people."

Another user said, "that's what happens when you don't pay your dancers," in reply to a fan's concern about "cruel" comments.

that's what happens when you don't pay your dancers — tankie jr ☭ (@sonwabo__m) July 5, 2021



READ MORE: Vin Diesel Calls For 'Fast And Furious' The Musical? 'F9' Possibly Breaks 'A Quiet Place 2' Record On Its Opening Week

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles