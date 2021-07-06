Matt Mauser delivered the most heartfelt audition yet during the recent episode of "America's Got Talent."

On Tuesday, Mauser expressed his sadness and pain through an emotional audition song. He entered the stage quietly before he dropped the shocking story of his life.

The 51-year-old singer told the judges and viewers about the shocking incident last year that claimed the life of his wife.

"On January 26, 2020, I lost my wife, in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant," he said, leaving everyone in shock.

In the pre-taped segment, he recalled his relationship with Christina and how he was able to share a "dreamy" kind of life with her.

The two reportedly met in 2004 when the late matriarch saw him singing at a dive bar with his band. From there, they gave birth to a blooming relationship.

Mauser then told hist Terry Crews that his wife was a very "humble, powerful, and beautiful" human being. The event before the crash happened was still clear to him - from how she kissed him and said "I love you" before leaving that day.

After the crash happened, he poured everything into his children as he believes his wife wants him to continue living.

"She would want our kids to have happy lives," she said while trying to hold back his tears. "I don't know if it's possible, but I'm gonna try."

Matt Mauser's Performance on AGT

Mauser came with his three children for the audition. As the kids cheered him on, their father began serenading everyone with Phil Collins' song "Against All Odds."

The singer looked emotional during the performance. Though he tried not to cry on stage, he choked up when he finished singing.

He received a standing ovation from the judges and audience, scoring positive responses that took him to the next round. Howie Mandel was the first one to comment and applauded him for the very emotional number.

READ ALSO: R. Kelly's New Lawyer Makes Unbelievable Demands Ahead of Scheduled Trial

"If you're able to move strangers, and we can feel it in our hearts... there aren't words to describe it," he said.

Meanwhile, Sofia Vergara thanked him for joining the show. Simon Cowell then asked him what he would like to get out of being on the talent show.

According to Mauser, he wants his kids to see that the grief they went through should not define their family. He also expressed his hopes for his children to find joy in their lives despite their heartbreaking loss.

The four judges voted yes, allowing Matt Mauser to enter the next round of the show.

READ MORE: Kanye West No More! Kim Kardashian Has MAJOR Plan on KKW Beauty

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles