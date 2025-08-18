Sam Asghari appears to be throwing shade at Kevin Federline as the former backup dancer prepares to release a memoir about his life with Britney Spears.

During a quick interview with TMZ on August 16, Asghari, 31, was asked about Federline's upcoming book.

With a grin, the "Traitors" alum replied, "He was a professional father, so it would be the first book that would tell you how to be a professional father."

The remark comes just a week after Federline revealed plans for his memoir, "You Thought You Knew," set to hit shelves on October 21.

Federline, 47, was married to Spears from 2005 to 2007, and the two share sons Sean, 19, and Jayden, 18.

According to ENews, in a press release, Federline described his book as "extremely intimate and transparent," promising to cover the highs and lows of fame, parenthood, and public scrutiny.

"I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule," he said, adding that he hopes the memoir will answer long-standing questions about his life.

Beyond his two children with Spears, Federline is also father to Kori, 21, and Kaleb, 19, with ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, as well as daughters Jordan, 12, and Peyton, 9, with his current wife, Victoria Prince.

The family relocated to Hawaii last year, after Spears agreed to his request to move Sean and Jayden with him.

The Traitors’ Sam Asghari Slams Kevin Federline’s “Professional Father” Memoir

TikTok video by TMZhttps://t.co/W6gFLViBk4 pic.twitter.com/kRV839Sv80 — Brightly (@BrightlyAgain) August 17, 2025

Britney Spears Reunites With Son Jayden After Years Apart

Spears later revealed on Instagram that she reunited with Jayden over the holidays, sharing emotional posts about reconnecting with her son after years apart.

"I'm in shock!!! He came back and he feels older and smarter than me!!!" she wrote at the time.

Asghari, who finalized his divorce from Spears in May 2024, has consistently emphasized that his priority was her well-being during their relationship.

Speaking on the "Trading Secrets" podcast earlier this year, he explained why he encouraged Spears to sign a prenup before their 2022 wedding, USMagazine said.

"I wanted to make sure she's protected, because throughout her life, everybody—I don't know one person that's ever been in her life that didn't take advantage of her," he said.

"It's very sad. I wanted to make sure that I'm the person that didn't do that."

Though his marriage to Spears ended after just over a year, Asghari has since moved on and is now dating real estate agent Brooke Irvine.

In a recent interview, he noted that his new relationship is "not about Hollywood" but about focusing on love and being present.