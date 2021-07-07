Is Drake Bell Hiding In Mexico Following Child Endangerment Controversy? Shocking Proof!

Following the controversy he faced over the past month, Drake Bell recently shared a shocking revelation written in Spanish that had new fans wondering if he's living in Mexico.

Drake Bell or Drake Campana-Spanish for Bell-tweeted a statement written in Spanish that reads, "In response to various rumors that are incorrect, I have been married for almost 3 years, and we are blessed to be the parents of a wonderful son." (translated in English)

The former Nickelodeon star's wife is Janet Von Schmeling, his longtime girlfriend. They were spotted in Disneyland walking together with a baby stroller. Per Page Six, they were also seen wearing matching wedding bands.

The announcement came after he pleaded guilty to "attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles." (via People)

Following this, fans were confused about why the singer had written his tweet in Spanish. Many allege he's been hiding in Mexico due to the legal woes he faced.

"Apparently he has a large Hispanic following, from previous videos that's why he had supposedly went to hiding in Mexico," one replied to a fan asking why he wrote the statement in a different language.

"Maybe that's why he left America or maybe it was because of all the rumors surrounding him." another fan replied.

Is Drake Bell hiding in Mexico?

Per Pop Buzz, the singer doesn't have any Mexican blood as he's an American born in Newport Beach, California.

The "Drake and Josh" alum's career move is not related to his recent legal woes, as he has been speaking and creating music in Spanish since late 2019. It was only in late 2020 when he changed his name to "Drake Campana."

In an interview with Esquire Mexico, Bell said there's always been a Mexican influence surrounding him when he grew up in Orange County.

Since he has a big Latin-American fanbase, he explained, "I wanted to do something for the fans of Mexico, with Latin rhythms and I wanted to do something like what I have heard on my tours and visits to Mexico. I love writing in Spanish, it is a beautiful language." (translated by the outlet mentioned above.)

His social media accounts also have a Mexican flag next to his name.

Drake Bell pleads guilty.

In early reports, Bell pleaded guilty a few weeks ago to two charges involving a minor.

His plea to two charges includes one count of attempted child endangerment and one count of disseminating matters harmful to juveniles.

The charges he pleaded to are connected to the 2017 incident in Cleveland involving a 15-year-old girl.

