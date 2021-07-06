Soulja Boy Wants Damaging Lawsuit by Ex GF Blaming Him For Causing Miscarriage Dismissed [REPORT]

Soulja Boy is in a lot of trouble, but he currently denies all of it.

An unnamed woman has sued the 30-year-old rapper for several things.

However, he has filed documents demanding the court to throw the case out.

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Way, reportedly assaulted his girlfriend so severely that she ended up in a miscarriage, losing their child in the process.

Under the alias Jane Doe, his ex filed documents in the LA Superior Court two months ago accusing the "Pretty Boy Swag" hitmaker of physically and sexually abusing her for numerous years.

He even allegedly threatened her life and engaged in other forms of domestic violence during and after living together.

Jane Doe described an incident where the rapper reportedly viciously attacked her, resulting in them verbally arguing. At that point, Soulja Boy allegedly started to punch her in several body parts, including her face and chest that later on, she couldn't stand on her feet.

According to Jane's lawyer, "His punches caused her to fall to the ground, where she curled her body in to protect her stomach and used her hands to cover her head."

Another incident was when he started kicking his then-girlfriend "all over her body" and "particularly in the stomach," where Jane suffered a miscarriage.

There was also an incident that the musician pulled a gun on Jane back in 2016.

Jane also revealed that the "Turn My Swag On" rapper coerced her into providing sex by threatening violence.

Now, Jane Doe is seeking damages.

Soulja Boy Responds To The Claims

In response to the claims, Soulja Boy's lawyers told Radar, "With respect to all causes of action, even if someone is liable for improper or illegal conduct, a fact which Defendant denies, Defendant is in no way or manner vicariously liable for that conduct."

The Chicago native also insisted that the alleged actions that happened between him and Jane years before were something she reportedly "consented" at the time.

In court documents, he claimed that "willful, intentional, deliberate, malicious and fraudulent conduct of others was/were responsible for and proximately contributed to the damages alleged to have been sustained."

He wants the entire case to be dismissed.

Lawsuit Against Soulja Boy Not The First Time

Soulja Boy is also involved in another lawsuit filed by another ex-girlfriend named Kayla Myers.

Kayla submitted her case in 2020 and accused the rapper of tying her up with extension cords and even assaulting her at a 2019 party which left her with fractured ribs and bruises on her face.

Soulja Boy also denies any wrongdoings.

