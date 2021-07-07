‘Suicide Squad’ Producers Spill New Movie Will Be 'Unexpected' With Will Smith’s Absence

It seemed like "The Suicide Squad" for 2021 is nothing related to the 2016 DCEU of the same title beyond some of its members, especially Will Smith who will not be present in the film.

As this article reported, "The Suicide Squad" was described as a "reboot of sorts," however, still set within the same DCEU that will tell the story of the first "Suicide Squad" and "Birds of Prey" from 2020.

As the upcoming film shares numerous characters from its predecessor, the Squad will also include more characters from DC Comics' deep library.

James Gunn's Attempt For New Approach To Film Was Because Of Will Smith

Casts such as Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang will still appear in the film.

Viola Davis, played by Amanda Waller, will also be in the film as the Task Force X program head.

On the other note, Will Smith, who played Deadshot in Ayer's 2016 film, did not participate in this project due to supposed scheduling conflicts.

The actor's schedule conflicts may have driven the incoming director James Gunn's attempts to share a new vision with the franchise.

Smith's character held a significant role in the original film's story.

Peter Safran On Possibility To Bring Back Will Smith To "Suicide Squad"

According to producer Peter Safran, he talked about the high-level discussions to bring Smith to the project.

As he told in an interview with ComicBook, the notion of bringing Smith back as Deadshot was possible.

"We discussed it," the producer claimed and reiterated that it was indeed "more of a schedule thing than anything else" that stops Smith from going back for his role.

"We knew we had to start shooting in September because, frankly, we knew probably earlier than other people did that James was going to come back and do Guardians," the producer continued in the interview.

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which Safran was referring to, is a film in pre-production and scheduled to begin filming in November of 2021 for a May 2023 release date.

"So it was really important that we started shooting when we started shooting and Will wasn't available, and that kind of made it easier all around," Safran added.

See trailer for new movie here!



