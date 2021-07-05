Stephen Dorff Gets Instant Karma After Calling 'Black Widow' Movie a 'Garbage'

Stephen Dorff is being ridiculed on the internet after he branded Scarlett Johannson's "Black Widow" film "garbage" in his opinion. Users on Twitter, on the other hand, were ready to point out Stephen Dorff's terrible movie credits.

The 47-year-old actor spoke in an interview withUK's Independent through Zoom where he skewered modern superhero movies.

Dorff played the villain "Deacon Frost" in 1998's "Blade," which was said to be a property of Marvel further distributed by New Line Cinema.

"I still hunt out the good s--t because I don't want to be in Black Widow," the "True Detective" actor said in the interview.

Stephen Dorff Goes Straightforward Targeting MCU's 'Black Widow' and Scarlet Johansson

In the interview, he continued to attack the upcoming MCU project "Black Widow" as he considered calling it "garbage" and "like a bad video game," which followed Johansson's name.

"I'm embarrassed for those people. I'm embarrassed for Scarlett! I'm sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I'm embarrassed for her."

The actor also said that he does not want to be in those types of movies, but instead, he said, "I'll find that kid director that's gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I'll act for him instead."

Dorff recently appeared in the mixed martial arts-centered film called "Embattled," also unloaded on this year's Academy Awards ceremony presented differently, per THR.

"This year's Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I've ever seen," the actor proclaimed regarding the Academy Awards.

READ ALSO: 'Black Widow': Is the Winter Soldier The New Villain in This Marvel Movie?

Stephen Dorff And Other Actors Speak On The New Film Industry

The actor also stated his opinion, "my business is becoming a big game show."

"You have actors that don't have a clue what they're doing. You have filmmakers that don't have a clue what they're doing. We're all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film - it's all one big clusterf--k of content now."

The article also said that Dorff was hardly the first in Hollywood to criticize Marvel and DC films and question the pictures' artistic integrity.

Aside from Dorff, last month, "The Incredible Hulk" TV series star Lou Ferrigno took a shot at MCU and DCU in one tweet.

Can’t think of another superhero that isn’t in costume or CGI.



Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk. Wasn’t going to let anyone down. The hulk was my hero as a kid as well 👍🏽#hulkseries #oghulk #nocgiinvolved #dietandexercise #louferrigno #dontmakemeangry pic.twitter.com/ulh3dbx2Qc — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) June 19, 2021

"Can't think of another superhero that isn't in costume or CGI. Worked damn hard on my diet and exercise for the Hulk," Ferrigno added a few more hashtags in the same post. After that, there was a big dispute when Martin Scorsese said Marvel films "aren't cinema." Even though fans and Marvel filmmakers blasted him, the Oscar-winning director still stood on his opinion.

Stephen Dorff Trolled Online

However, Twitter users online weren't going to let those comments simply fly by, and they went through his own credits instead.

Stephen Dorff : “I don’t want to be in Black Widow. It looks like garbage, like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for them, for Scarlett! I don’t want to be in those movies. I’ll find the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”



Also Stephen Dorff : pic.twitter.com/B1w3bUKi0C — 🚶🏽‍♀️ (@formermerc) July 5, 2021

Stephen Dorff: I don’t like Marvel movies. I’m embarrassed for Scarlet Johansson doing Black Widow. I’m going to look for the next Kubrick and work for him



The best thing Stephen Dorff will ever do: pic.twitter.com/6yyHBIf0U5 — BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) July 5, 2021

Here is the list of Stephen Dorff's movies that everyone should watch before die.



pic.twitter.com/Nui444mMGp — fullvikas (@not_vikash) July 5, 2021

Stephen Dorff: I’m embarrassed for Scarlett Johansson for being in Black Widow.



Scarlett Johanson:

Being a fan favorite, seemingly working with great costars, raking in millions, getting to be in all the box office record movies & finally getting her own well deserved solo film. pic.twitter.com/mQsKcCcn1D — Anthony Emmerling (@AnthonyEmmz) July 5, 2021

Scarlett Johansson watching Stephen Dorff’s entire career get dragged all over the timeline pic.twitter.com/PYIBhBOyt8 — Hit Monkey (@skinnypunch) July 5, 2021

READ MORE: Scarlett Johansson Produces' Tower of Terror,' Actress Prepares For Filming After Shooting' Black Widow

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles