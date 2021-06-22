‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Released Ahead of Schedule After Action-Packed Preview Leaked Online

"The Suicide Squad" director James Gunn has released his DCEU debut trailer, which was leaked ahead of schedule on Tuesday, June 22.

Warner Bros. publicly took the responsibility not too seriously and quickly released the official preview on their official YouTube channel after hours of leak.

According to Variety, with the title of "The Suicide Squad - Early Access Trailer Do Not Share," the unlisted YouTube video circulated online.

Even director Gunn called out his casts in a tweet about the release as he joked about the trailer being out "earlier than expected."



Warner Bros, later on, posted the trailer on their official pages writing on YouTube: 'Our only hope to save the world is a bunch of supervillains -- what could go wrong?'

Warner Bros Final 'The Suicide Squad' Trailer Revealed

The trailer starts with Idris Elba as "Robert DuBois," imprisoned for 'putting Superman in the ICU with a kryptonite bullet.'

According to the logline, the Squad formed "a collection of the most degenerate delinquents in the DC lineup."

According to Daily Mail, the film stars Viola Davis, Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Peter Capaldi, and David Dastmalchian

Daniela Melchior, Michael Rooker, Alice Braga, Pete Davidson, Joaquín Cosio, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Mayling Ng, Flula Borg, and many others will also be present in the movie.

The said film has been in development ever since 2016, which is the same year the original "Suicide Squad" feature was released.

Although David Ayer is the original feature's director, Warner Bros. began searching for a new director to lead the second movie.

The production reportedly considered Ruben Fleischer, David S. Gordon, and Mel Gibson.

Gunn, 54, was eventually chosen in 2018.

Although he was hired to develop a new "Superman" film, he could switch projects and focus on "The Suicide Squad."

READ ALSO: James Gunn's The Suicide Squad 2021 Poster Says So Much of a Very Unlikely Superhero Film, Trailer Teased

James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad" Coming In Theaters And HBO Max In 2021

Critics have said that the upcoming movie would appear as a reboot for the characters.

Still, the filmmaker clarified that the project would be a standalone feature and respect the work that went into the 2016 picture.

"The Suicide Squad" will be in theaters and on HBO Max for only 31 days starting August 6, 2021.



READ MORE: The Suicide Squad: 2 Shocking Details We Learned From DCEU Synopsis

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles