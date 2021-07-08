Rachel Bilson's Love Triangle With Samaire Armstrong, Adam Brody Affected 'The OC' Set

Rachel Bilson, who played Summer Roberts, just spilled about having a buzz in between "The O.C." characters as the love triangle in the series were brought off-camera.

Through her podcast, the teen drama star said that the onscreen love triangle came over into real life, resulting in what she described as "tension" between her and co-star Samaire Armstrong.

In the Fox series, Samaire Armstrong's character, Anna Stern, dates Adam Brody's character Seth Cohen, who is actually in love with Summer throughout the seasons.

Meanwhile, Brody and Bilson dated in real life for three years during the show's run.

Rachel Bilson Reacts On Past "The O.C. Scenes"

Rachel Bilson talked about a scene on a "Welcome to the O.C., Bitches" podcast, along with her co-star and co-host Melinda Clarke, who played Julie Cooper on "The O.C."

As to watch the series back, Bilson said she could not help but react viscerally to one of Brody and Armstrong's intimate scenes together while on set.

The actress expressed her emotions when Brody's character acted along with Armstrong's character, "I see Samaire slip tongue!".

"I get transported back to 18 years ago and I get a little jealous! And I'm like, 'Um, what are you doing slipping tongue in his mouth?" the 39-year-old actress described what happened when they watched the scene on set.

"It was like the real-life triangle playing out as I'm watching it. I saw the tongue and I was like, 'There's no tongue in television!" She also reacted.

"I feel like it definitely played out a little bit in real life for a minute."

That was also when she stated what she felt during the time they were on the set.

"Not really, really, but I remember the tension with Samaire and I, a little bit. Cause it was just this triangle or whatever."



The Past Bilson And Brody Relationship

According to Entertainment Weekly, Bilson and Brody split in 2006 while they were still on "The O.C.," though on the series, their characters were married as the fourth and final season approached.

The actors had also come together in 2019, as they ran into each other at the airport.



Bilson showed proof on Instagram of their meet-up where the two took selfies, captioning #californiaherewecome, references to "The O.C.'s" theme song.

Since 2014, Brody married Leighton Meester, whom he met in a romantic comedy show "The Oranges."

The couple welcomed their second child last September, according to this article.

On the other hand, Bilson has one daughter with Hayden Christensen, and the pair separated in 2017.

