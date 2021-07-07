Christina Hendricks, Manny Montana's Feud Causes 'Good Girls' Cancellation? [Full Story]

Following reports from July, sources speculated on more reasons why NBC could not salvage the "Good Girls" series from its cancellation. One of which is reportedly a heated feud between characters.

After bringing the show to Netflix, NBC and Universal Studios wanted to get the show on its fifth season. However, they couldn't have a proper financial agreement that would have allowed them to save the show, per Hollywood Reporter.

TV Line reported an insider stating the series' seemingly clear path to renewal hit the barrier by June when negotiations with co-star Manny Montana, who plays as Rio, was challenging due to money and schedule.

Christina Hendricks And Manny Montana Bad Blood While On Set

Sources have also speculated that Montana's strained working relationship with on-screen partner Christina Hendricks, who played Beth, may have been a factor for him to be less willing to join the series.

Montana's representative declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Hendricks did not respond to TVLine's numerous requests for a response on this issue.

But one company insider spilled that "creative issues" did indeed factor into the studio's decision not to move forward with the fifth season.

Sources also said that Hendricks and Montana's heated relationship had been an open secret in the industry.

Based on the pair's public statements about each other for the past years, Fans also theorized that the duo made no sparks while on the show.

"Good Girls" Christina Hendricks And Manny Montana's Interviews About Each Other

Montana appeared in a 2020 "The Total Celebrity Show" and described his working relationship with Hendricks.

"We come in, do our job, and then go home. It's very business-like."

On the other hand, Hendricks told Medium in 2019 about their intimate scenes, "It's just a very sort of respectful work. It's exciting and stuff. But it's not as... it's much more professional than anyone would think."

For the following year, in a "Good Girls" themed Q&A, Hendricks revealed that her on-screen partner refuses to address her by her actual name while on set.

"No one in my life calls me Chris. It's not my name. I think it's totally stupid. And he's never taken the chance to realize that I hate it. It's really weird."

Creatively speaking, a final season without Montana was seen as a huge obstacle to take, knowing what role he carries in the show.

Whatever their commotion may be, Universal Television still decided to end the series instead wholly.



The two-hour series finale for "Good Girls' will air on July 22 on NBC.

