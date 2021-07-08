'Harry and William: What Went Wrong?’ Documentary Spills The Real Reason Behind Megxit

The new ITV documentary "Harry and William: What Went Wrong?" divulged Harry and Meghan's "final straw" in the palace. It might be more about Prince William than anything else, it seems.

According to sources, "Harry and William: What Went Wrong?" hinted at the "lack of equality" between the brothers regarding household privileges.

Camilla Tominey reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had requested access and control over their home.

The former royal correspondent confirmed that Harry just wanted what Prince William and Kate Middleton already had.

However, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles allegedly refused the said request, adding up to the long list of reasons why the Duke and Duchess Sussex opted for a way out.

Royal Expert On Megan and Harry from Payroll is a "Win-Win Situation"

The Sussexes became financially independent after moving to the US.

After stepping down from their responsibilities, Harry and Meghan were also cut from the royal payroll, which Prince Charles is now handling.

Royal insiders shared that the Prince had felt "relieved" after the couple had settled in the States, Mirror reported.

Charles had sent the husband and wife a "substantial sum" of money while waiting for them to be financially independent.

These were proven by the publicizing royal accounts shortly after Meghan and Harry said they were cut off financially on Oprah.

Ingrid Seward stated that "the British public will be relieved because they [The Sussex's] can pay back what they owe now on Frogmore Cottage, so it's a win-win situation."

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton Wanted to Attend Princess Diana Statue Unveiling But Was Restrained For THIS Reason

Should the Queen Thank Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for Debt Payment?

Royal records showed improvement after Harry and Meghan's contribution.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had renovations made to the Frogmore Cottage back in September 2020.

The construction amounted to a total of $2.3 million, which Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had already repaid.

Due to Buckingham Palace's contribution, the Queen managed to dodge a financial crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown.

This article reported that the Queen's finances had been "saved" from the pandemic's impact on tourism because of the renovation payment.

Aside from relying on Princess Diana's estates for their finance, the Sussex planned on becoming "influencers," which has become a buzzing topic for the remaining royals.

Meghan and Harry's next move 'dreaded' by William as couple plan to become 'influencers'

https://t.co/h1yKWjgDbG — Daily Star (@dailystar) July 8, 2021

The documentary "Harry and William: What Went Wrong?" aired on July 4 on ITV and is also made available on the ITV Hub.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth's Bizarre Change of Mood and 'New Energy' After Prince Philip's Death Explained: What's Behind All Smiles?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles