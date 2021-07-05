Queen Elizabeth's Bizaare Change of Mood and 'New Energy' After Prince Philip's Death Explained: What's Behind All Smiles?

A Royal author from the palace claimed that the Royal Highness herself, Queen Elizabeth II, looked bright and 'happy' as she returned to appear in royal engagements.

The source also reported that the change of mood is because Prince Philip wouldn't want her "sitting around mourning like Queen Victoria."

After months of virtual duty, due to lockdown, the Queen, 95, has recently been busy with her public schedule, appearing in excellent spirits while doing so, per Daily Mail.

In one of her royal engagements, the Queen also appeared in one of her royal engagements, the "Royal Windsor Horse Show."

This show is claimed to be one of her favorite events held for four days, July 1-4, 2021.

Other than that, she also hosted German Chancellor Angela Merkel at Windsor Castle last Friday.

Royal Author Explains Sudden' New Energy' From The Queen

Phil Dampier, an author who has written about the royal family for already 35 years, spoke exclusively to FEMAIL and explained the Queen's current status.

The Queen was 'devastated' by the Prince's death early this year. Dampier explained that she had been determined to continue her public duties because the Prince would want her to 'live life to the full.'

Other than that, after the easing of lockdown restrictions, this has given the Queen' new energy' to carry her new duties with renewed 'enthusiasm.'

Dampier continued, "Some might think it is strange that she is so happy so soon after Prince Philip's death, but I think there is a simple explanation."

Just as the information about the Queen's 'enthusiasm' was continuously passed on, the author emphasized the couple being married for 73 years.

Other than that, he was also sure Queen Elizabeth was devastated by his passing and at the same time about "he [Prince Philip] told her to enjoy what was left of her own life."

"He would not want her to sit around mourning him like Queen Victoria did for Albert, and I bet he would want her to carry on living life to the full," the author added.

"Ironically, they spent a lot more time together at the end because of lockdown. His death wasn't unexpected and he had a long and fulfilled life."

The author concluded his explanation, "Like him the Queen is very practical and pragmatic, and she knows he would support her getting out and about."

The Queen On Her Recent Royal Engagements With Family

The monarch was welcomed by cameras from behind the wheel of her Range Rover then went for a short drive from her Windsor Castle home to the showground.

Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward, and Lady Louise Windsor joined the Queen at the "Royal Windsor Horse Show."

The Royal Family was also joined by Penny Brabourne, a friend of the family and the Duke of Edinburgh's trusted confidante.

The event is a firm favorite in the royal calendar and is a private occasion for the Queen, where they dressed informally in a gillet and mingled with visitors.

A Royal winner! Congratulations to HM The Queen on winning the Tattersalls RoR Open In Hand class at Royal Windsor Horse Show with First Receiver, produced by Katie Jerram. The 4-y.o finished 2nd at Royal Ascot in 2020 & is now embarking on a showing career. #VersatileRacehorses pic.twitter.com/YvYD58WNhu — RoR (@RoRlatest) July 3, 2021



