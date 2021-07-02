Kate Middleton Didn’t Attend The Princess Diana Statue Unveiling Due To This Reason

Sources told that there is a reason why Kate Middleton did not attend the unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, despite her also wanting to be a part of the event.

Prince William attended the Thursday, July 1, unveiling of Princess Diana's statue. Yet, wife Duchess Kate and their three kids stayed at home in full support for the Duke.

"Out of respect for [Prince] Harry and [Prince] William, the royal family wanted it to be just about Diana's sons and not a huge public affair," a source told Us Weekly on Friday.

Kate Middleton and Kids To Visit The Princess Diana Statue Later On

The palace insider said that the Duchess supported her husband while physically not being there and wanting to attend.

However, the source said, "the family as a whole decided it was best for the kids and her to stay home."

And so, the Duchess of Cambridge and her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are expected to visit the statue "at a later time."

By July 1, Princes William and Harry had come together to unveil a statue honoring their mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace.

Prince Harry And William Honor Late Mother Princess Diana For Her Special Birthday

The Duke of Cambridge and Sussex set aside their differences to honor Princess Diana for her 60th birthday.

Diana's three siblings, Sarah, Jane, and Charles, joined the brothers for a private ceremony in London's Kensington Palace, where the princess once found solace.

This meeting was counted as the second time the brothers appeared at the same time in public since Harry stepped aside from royal duties in 2020.

The bronze statue, commissioned especially by the brothers in 2017, appeared to have Princess Diana in the middle, surrounded by three children.

Her dress style is meant to elicit the final days of her life when she attained confidence in her humanitarian work.

"Today, on what would have been our mother's 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character - qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better," the Princes stated.

"Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy."

A video was released after the event, and it showed the brothers entering the garden together and pulled two ropes to remove the cover from the statue.



