Chick Vennera Dies At 74, 'Golden Girls' Actor Tragic Cause of Death Revealed

Chick Vennera, who's known for his most recognizable scene-stealing iconic dance in 1978's comedy "Thank God It's Friday," passed away at 74.

Vennera also became a voice actor for "Animaniacs'' and "Batman Beyond," which fans recalled as remarkable after his iconic appearances in numerous TV shows and films.

Sources reported that the prolific actor and voice actor's cause of death was due to cancer on Wednesday, July 7, at his home in Burbank, which was confirmed by his daughter Nicky Vennera, per The Sun.

Chick Vennera Through The Years

According to Deadline, he was born as Francis Vennera in Herkimer, New York, and moved to California as he studied at the Pasadena Playhouse.

He was known professionally as Chick Vennera.

The actor garnered notable attention for his appearance as a disco devotee Marv Gomez in a head-to-toe brown leather leisure suit for "Thank God It's Friday," along with Donna Summer.

This 1978 film showed a stoned Gomez on top of parked cars performing disco and cartwheeling dance routines.



The following year, he acted in a John Schlesinger film, "Yanks," starring Richard Gere.

He was also casted for a significant role in 1988 Robert Redford's "Milagro Beanfield War."

The following year, he returned to television for "The Golden Girls." He appeared as a boxer and an egotistical reporter named Enrique Mas.

Other than that, he became a voice actor as the 1990s came for animated series including "Capitol Critters," "Batman: The Animated Series," "The Real Adventures of Jonny Quest," "Animaniacs," and "Pinky and the Brain."

READ ALSO: 'Gone Girl' Actress Lisa Banes Dead: Cause of Death Very Tragic, Co-Stars Devastated

Chick Vennera Gets Praises From Friends In The Industry

People in the same industry praised the amazing actor and voice-over for his fantastic work over the years.

Sad news to share. We’ve just heard that Chick Vennera has passed away. He was Pesto and the Godpigeon on #Animaniacs, was in many live action productions and was an acting teacher.



We met Chick on our Goodfeathers Reunion and he was AMAZING. RIP Chick and thank you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5HSHnOIWVG — The Animanicast (@animanicast) July 8, 2021

Numerous fans and friends came together and shared their messages with the one who passed.

The animator of "Animaniacs," Joanna Davidovich, posted on Twitter and wrote: "RIP Chick Vennera. He was a tremendous talent- condolences to his friends, family, and colleagues."

RIP Chick Vennera. He was a tremendous talent- condolences to his friends, family, and colleagues. https://t.co/cuKK9QVEHF — Joanna Davidovich (@JoTheZette) July 8, 2021



Director Steven Spielberg's production company Amblin was also there to remember the late star as they posted, "We're saddened to learn that Chick Vennera, who gave vocal wing to Pesto of The Goodfeathers (amongst other characters) in the original run of @TheAnimaniacs has passed away at 74.

We're saddened to learn that Chick Vennera, who gave vocal wing to Pesto of The Goodfeathers (amongst other characters) in the original run of @TheAnimaniacs, has passed away at 74. Our condolences to Chick's loved ones, friends, and fellow collaborators.https://t.co/CnVPFalAQZ pic.twitter.com/8E0yNnUEQB — Amblin (@amblin) July 8, 2021



READ MORE: Alison Greenspan Passed Away At 48, 'A Walk To Remember' Producer Cause of Death, Funeral Updates

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles