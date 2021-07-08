Cailyn Loane, a rising TikTok star, has died at the young age of 19.

Loane seemingly left a cryptic message through a video before her death. The post, which now has nearly 200,000 views, shows photos of herself with a song saying "how far would you drive for the girl of your dreams?" in the background.

She wrote in the caption, "how about to Tasmania?"

After posting the haunting video, Loane reportedly took her own life. Her family in Australia confirmed in a statement that she died by suicide.

"Words can't describe our loss. She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our family," Loane's father, Phillip Loane, told the Mercury.

Meanwhile, her mother recalled how his daughter never felt afraid of getting her hands dirty that she became an inspiration to other young female farmers.

The comment section of her last TikTok video received heartwarming messages of condolence from her followers. They also paid tribute to her who they nicknamed "beautiful cowgirl."

One follower said, "We are gonna miss you. TikTok won't be the same."

"Rest in peace gorgeous. You are an inspiration to many," another added.

Another TikTok Star's Death

It was not the first time a TikTok user died this year by suicide.

In February, the 18-year-old TikTok user Dazharia Shaffer also shocked the world after claiming her own life. Coroner Shane Evans and the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office responded to her suicide death.

Her father, Raheem Alla, also released a video on TikTok to confirm her tragic passing. A GoFundMe page was created to support her family with her funeral.

His father detailed on the fundraiser's page that his daughter suffered due to her mental health.

"My daughter Dazharia has left us early and has been call[ed] up to fly with the angels," Alla penned. "She was my little best friend and I wasn't prepared in no way, to bury my child."

Her mother, Jennifer Shaffer, also shared the heartbreaking news in an emotional Facebook update.

Shaffer, who was famously known as Dee on TikTok, had over 1.4 million followers on the platform. She would often post updates about her everyday life and perform viral challenges on the social media app.

