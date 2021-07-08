Steven Avery has been hit with another major blow after his mother, Dolores Avery, died.

Avery's attorney, Kathleen Zellner, confirmed Dolores passing in a statement. She disclosed that the matriarch passed away on Thursday morning and that Avery needs everyone's support right now.

In case people want to send him a letter, Zellner included his mailing address on the document. Avery currently stays at the Waupun Correctional Institution in Wisconsin.

He reacted to the untimely passing of his mother, expressing the grief of losing both his parents before he could get out of the facility. The first part of the "worst nightmare" for him, unfortunately, happened already.

"I worry my Dad will not live to see me as a free man. Today I lost the person I most wanted to take care of and give a better life when I am freed," he said.

Meanwhile, his brother, Earl, confirmed that Dolores was in hospice care three weeks before her death. She passed away inside the facility due to dementia.

According to the National Institute of Aging, dementia is a condition wherein a patient loses their cognitive functioning and behavioral activities. The once-healthy nerve cells in a person's brain stop working and lose their connections with the other neurons.

Dolores, who consistently insisted that Avery was innocent, passed away at the age of 83 one day before her son's 59th birthday.

What Happened to Steven Avery?

Avery, the subject of Netflix's "Making a Murderer," has a heartbreaking past.

The flick tackles the murder of Theresa Halbach in 2005 and how Avery became the star suspect of the crime. Despite staying behind the bars for years now, he always insists on his innocence.

Instead, he suggests that the Manitowoc County Police Department framed him after suing them for wrongful conviction in 2003.

Apart from the murder charges, he was initially got imprisoned for attempted murder and sexual assault in 1985. Only 18 years later when the DNA evidence proved that he was innocent.

Only two years after his release, he was convicted of Halbach's murder.

In 2019, he scored a motion to appeal that allowed the court to revisit the case. His legal representative said that the bones discovered on Avery's property were mishandled by the police.

However, their request for a new trial was rejected in the same year. Until now, Zellner continues to prove her client's innocence.

A new appeal is currently under deliberation. Once approved, Avery would be given a new trial.

