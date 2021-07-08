Prince Harry Can Return to the UK Soon, If He Makes This Difficult Choice

Prince Harry will reportedly need the royal family soon, one royal expert said.

After the Megxit in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started to live their lives in the U.S. with their two children, Archie and Lili. They also began establishing connections with media and companies so they can continue being financially independent.

They are building their dreams outside the monarchy already little by little. But one expert claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will need to create an agreement with the Firm.

According to royal commentator Duncan Larcombe, Prince Harry and Meghan cannot be celebrities and former royals at the same time.

Larcombe told Closer (via Express) that the royal couple seems to think that they can freely do what they are doing right now. He added that, though the royal prince fell in love with his American life, he is still in the "honeymoon phase" of his new life.

"I think coming back and seeing his brother, especially against the very moving backdrop of a memorial for their mother, will maybe make him question what he's given it all up for," the commentator explained.

Per the expert, Prince Harry ultimately exchanged his relationships with the royal members for his new high-profile life with Meghan.

Despite that, Larcombe warned that the Duke will soon want and need the royal family.

Prince Harry: Torn Between Meghan Markle and Royal Family

In the same interview, the expert warned that the royal prince will soon have to pick between Meghan's desired world and the monarchy.

If the Sussexes want to be in touch with the royal family, the royal couple would need to plan what they say and do. For what it's worth, their recent interviews affected their relationships with the members, especially with Prince William.

READ ALSO: Prince William, Prince Harry Display Signs of Reconciliation During Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling - Beef Over?

However, Prince Harry and Meghan currently see their decision as something beneficial. They already paid back the money they spent on the renovation of the Frogmore Cottage. They also have active deals with Netflix, Spotify, and Apple.

With the recent arrival of their second child, the couple is confident that they are both out of the potential media scrutiny.

Meanwhile, another report claimed that Prince Harry wanted to start building bridges again with the royal family, suggesting a reconciliation.

READ MORE: Princess Diana's Never-Before-Seen Diary Proves ONE THING She Loved Doing the Most

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles