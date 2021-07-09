Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Saved Queen Elizabeth Amid COVID-19 Pandemic? Here's How They Did It

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly prevented an embarrassing thing to happen to Queen Elizabeth II amid the pandemic.

Initially, Meghan and Prince Harry said that they want to be financially independent. However, the pandemic turned the tables and made the Sussexes the savior of the royal family.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the Duke and Duchess' payment on the Frogmore Cottage's renovation helped the finances of the Buckingham Palace. The recent financial accounts showed how this thing became possible despite the health crisis.

"The Queen who had had to approve savings of close to $15 million dollars to cover the impact of the Covid pandemic was saved by a small amount after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to return the $3.3 million that had been spent on refurbishing their official UK residence here," Scobie said.

He noted that Queen's Treasurer, Michael Stevens, also knew that the sum covered the humiliating financial crisis. The monarchy was on verge of losing its finances when they decided to close the residence to the tourists.

Usually, the Buckingham Palace earns during summer when the Queen is on vacation. This is because the residence is open to the public, generating money for their budget.

Due to the closure and lockdown protocols, its operations have been halted. Fortunately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex agreed to repay the $2.8 million worth of renovation they spent on Frogmore Cottage.

How the Royal Family Almost Faced Financial Woes

Before the pandemic came, Queen Elizabeth II was known as one of the wealthiest people in the U.K with a £350 million net worth.

However, Her Majesty herself faced a massive downfall when it lost £20 million when the pandemic began. The Queen herself ordered the temporary closure of the Buckingham Palace and other residences.

The Royal Collection Trust announced its closure before its usual opening every August 2020. Due to the prolonged lockdown period, it even threatened the staff income due to lack of Tourism.

In comparison, the royal family received a massive financial boost of £70 million in 2019 due to tourism alone.

"The crisis has already tested our resilience, adaptability, and preparedness in many ways and at all levels across the organisation," Lord Chamberlain Earl Peel wrote in an email addressed to royal staff.

Fortunately, even the royal family's financial aspect is already under control.

