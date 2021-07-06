Prince Harry might try building bridges with Prince William this time.

Royal commentators suggested that Prince Harry seemingly began to realize the effect of his controversial actions that he feels regret now. This would reportedly push the duke to make it up with Prince William again.

The Royal Holloway Marketing and Consumer Research Professor, Pauline Maclaran, spoke about this possibility in a new interview.

During her appearance on Us Weekly's Royally Us podcast, Maclaran said that the Duke of Sussex opened up a bit to start "building bridges."

"One of the well-known royal biographers has said just in the last couple of days that he has heard that Harry does regret a little bit the things that he said," she revealed.

Maclaran added that the royal prince never thought his actions would bring such an effect that could make him miss the U.K. even more. In addition, Prince Harry reportedly told his friends that he wants to "repair" the relationship little by little.

She warned that this should be taken with a grain of salt, though. However, the professor also noted that Prince Harry's statement at the Diana Awards resonated with his desire for reconciliation.

What Happened During Diana Awards?

Before the official unveiling of Princess Diana's statue, the Duke of Sussex delivered a virtual message during the Diana Awards ceremony.

During that time, Prince Harry mentioned Prince William twice. The royal prince told the listeners that he and his brother would recognize Princess Diana's 60th birthday before adding that the late royal would be proud of the recipients.

The Diana Awards are given to people between ages nine to 25. It recognizes their humanitarian and social action in pursuit of continuing the Princess of Wales' legacy.

After Prince Harry acknowledged his brother, some royal commentators saw the move as an "olive branch."

Meanwhile, they also ignited reconnection talks during the special event itself. Body language expert Judi James said that the royals showed signs of reconciliation during Princess Diana's supposed 60th birthday.

James explained to Express UK that Prince Harry's gazed at his brother was a sign of reconciliation.

"They used identical poses and intrinsic subliminal close bonds. That's the old brotherly bond that they would have had," she said.

Their recent reunion came after they appeared together during Prince Philip's funeral in April.

