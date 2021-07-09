‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Safaree Samuels Goes Solo Leaving Erica Mena And Baby

Birthday boy from the show "Love & Hip Hop" Safaree Samuels was seen flying off to Jamaica.

News about the rapper's whereabouts has already reached fans as Erica Mena struggles to take care of their newborn baby.

Based on this article, the couple's newborn is currently in intensive care and is being treated for birth complications.

Erica updated her Instagram with a muted video of her holding Legend Brian Samuels, the mother, and son has yet to leave the hospital.

The reality star ended her caption by mentioning her three kids, "No more settling and fighting for anything that doesn't deserve me only because you three forever deserve the best of me."

The last line pertains to Erica's future ex-husband Safaree who was recorded partying in a different country.

Safaree Samuels Attacked by Fans For Partying While Son is in Intensive Care

Safaree prioritizes music video over newborn son.

The rapper had yet to announce if he would release new music soon, but his trip to Jamaica hinted at it.

This video is now circulating on social media as Safaree is learning some dance moves from the locals.



Fans were not having it as they diss the artist on Twitter with posts like, "it;s soooo f-cked up how Safaree and his protruding ass forehead out here enjoying life while she [Erica is] in the NICU with their child like he's such trash,"

I’m not really a fan of Erica Mena but it’s soooo fucked up how Safaree and his protruding ass forehead out here enjoying life while she in the NICU with their child like he’s such trash, no wonder Nicki ain’t claim that embarrassment! — Suzie Crabgrass (@classyniggress) July 9, 2021

These fans do have a point, "Safaree is very useless and irresponsible. How can your child be in the NICU and you're in Jamaica dancing and posting on IF. Infidel. What a total cornball "

Safaree is very useless and irresponsible. He should never be allowed to have any more children and i hope Erica Mena files for sole custody. How can your child be in the NICU and you’re in Jamaica dancing and posting on IG. Infidel. What a total cornball. 🤮 — SHE - MONEY MAGNET (@MargeAgabi) July 9, 2021



While another user mentions the rapper's account while calling him a b-tch ass and preaching, "A man can have the baddest female out there and he'll still cheat if it's not in him to be faithful... "

A man can have the baddest female out there and he’ll still cheat if it’s not in him to be faithful..just look at @iamErica_Mena & @IAMSAFAREE’s bitch ass 😒 #fknfool #stupid #baboso — Silvia Rosas Moroyoqui (@leona_morosas) July 9, 2021

Twitter Brings Back Safaree's 'Disgusting' Line During 'Love & Hip Hop Atlanta,'

The show revealed Safaree's ultimate three-sixty attitude with Erica Mena. As "Love & Hip Hop Atlanta" snippets are getting released, fans are noticing some things.

The rapper had said, "I'm almost scared that you don't wanna do life with me," during one of the episodes garnering backlash from fans.

This user retweets an original tweet from LHH with the caption, "What a b-tch ass."

What a bitch ass nigga. Ew. RT @loveandhiphop: "I'm almost scared that you don't wanna do life with me." 😰



Things get tense when Erica and Safaree try to figure out where their marriage is at (and where it's goin... 👀) #LHHATL pic.twitter.com/eg3P7zYO1t — Tanqueray (@shadex3_) July 9, 2021



"Wow. Safaree the Sc-mbag is disgusting. Btw his "I didn't know kids were that much work" to partying while your son is in the NICU," said a fan who wishes Erica the best.

Wow. Safaree the Scumbag is disgusting. Btw his “I didn’t know kids were that much work” to partying while your son is in the NICU, I pray Erica NEVER goes back to him. #LHHATL — doubleOG (@AfriqueInspired) July 9, 2021

Others are just feeling pity at this point. "Damn, Safaree is so trash. I feel bad for Erica #LHHATL."

Damn, Safaree is so trash. I feel bad for Erica #LHHATL — Char (@sunday_dreamer) July 8, 2021



