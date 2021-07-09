Prince William and Kate Middleton May Get $4.9 Billion Worth of Gift Thanks To Prince Charles

Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently staying in Kensington Palace and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Though it may seem like they're okay where they are, it has been suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may relocate to Buckingham Palace even though the Duke isn't the King yet.

This is because Prince Charles is reportedly planning to go against the royal tradition. He's supposed to call Buckingham Palace his home. But with Queen Elizabeth II also staying in Windsor Castle, Prince William and Kate could be given a chance to move in early at one of the oldest palaces in the UK.

According to The List via UK Express, "Ever since Queen Victoria's reign, the British monarchs have all lived in Buckingham Palace in London."

"To that end, once Prince William ascends to the throne, it's likely that he will also move in."

However, they cautioned that the Cambridge family might move to Buckingham Palace earlier.

They explained, "Prince Charles is reportedly planning on staying at his residence, Clarence House, when he becomes king."

The Prince of Wales is reportedly hoping to open several royal palaces to the public for more extended periods throughout the year.

Currently, Buckingham Palace, which is estimated to be worth $4.9 billion, is only open to the public several times a year, usually between July and October.

This is because the Monarch is usually in her holiday home in Scotland during these months.

Prince Charles is also known to have a distinct taste in royal residences than his mom. For instance, Her Majesty stays at Windsor Castle most of the time, while her soon-to-be-King son doesn't like Windsor Castle.

News of Prince William and Kate Middleton moving early to Buckingham Palace comes after the Duchess of Cambridge can finally leave isolation just in time to watch the Wimbledon finals with her husband.

The mom-of-three is reportedly going to attend two matches this weekend since she is the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club patron.

This Saturday, Kate will be attending the Ladies' Singles Finals of The Championships with Prince William.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, the couple will be watching the Gentlemen's Singles Final, which will take place hours before EURO 2020 match at Wembley.

Kensington Palace has also revealed that Prince William will be watching the football match live at the stadium since he is the President of the Football Association.

However, it is unknown if Kate or Prince George will be present for the EURO 2020 final.

