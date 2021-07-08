How Long Can Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Deal Last? Experts Weigh In

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix deal is always under scrutiny by royal fans and experts.

With the New York Times claiming they signed a megawatt deal rumored to be worth $150 million, some experts believe that it will not give the Duke and Duchess of Sussex a permanent source of income.

Even though they have little to no experience of being producers, the streaming giant took the plunge and assigned them to create content just months after their dramatic royal exit from the monarchy.

The said deal was the first significant move for financial independence for the couple. However, Prince Harry confessed that he only took the offer after his family "literally cut me off financially."

Their Netflix contact allowed them to pay for their expensive security detail and pay the $2.7 million then owed the British taxpayers for their Frogmore Cottage renovations in 2019.

Though the Netflix deal seems to be a fantastic and phenomenal deal for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, PR expert Mark Borkowski feels that producing content would be challenging for them.

He told CBC about making movies and shows, "There's a long journey and you need people with the necessary scar tissue to help you."

Royal author Penny Junor also said that the Netflix deal would be the perfect project for them if it works the way they intend it to be.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always said that they want to make the world a better place.

The couple's new target audience is reportedly Americans. But they only released one show with Netflix so far, and that's "Heart of Invictus."

According to a spokesperson for the couple, all of the compensation for the show's production will reportedly be given to The Invictus Games Foundation, one of Prince Harry's charities in the UK.

But per Junor, this is where she doesn't see that Netflix would be a permanent income stream for the couple.

So far, their most successful appearances didn't come from Netflix but other platforms.

Prince Harry released a documentary with Apple TV+ titled "The Me You Can't See" while he and Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah for an interview on CBS.

The couple still has to establish their presence on Netflix ten months after announcing their massive deal, which has already raised concerns about how long their contract will last if they don't do anything about it soon.

