Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Feud Finally Over? Here's What the Duchesses Have Been Up To Recently

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton dueling duchesses no more?

The two Duchesses were seen smiling together on several royal outings, for instance, at Wimbledon.

However, it has been believed by many that they don't really care much for one another.

Their husbands, Prince Harry and Prince William are also embroiled in a rift, so it only seemed normal that their wives wouldn't get along as well.

But it has been over a year since Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have seen each other, and many royal fans are wondering what their relationship is like today.

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton New Relationship

According to a new report by Us Weekly, their relationship is doing much better these days.

Tensions have reportedly calmed down between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge since the Sussexes' bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

The outlet's source even revealed that Kate sent Meghan a gift for Lilibet Diana.

"They're in a better place and have exchanged texts since the birth of Lilibet."

However, the source said that Lilibet's birth gave Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton a shared connection.

"They've bonded over both having daughters and can't wait for all the cousins to meet," as Kate also has one daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Recently, the former "Suits" star claimed that the future Queen made her cry during wedding preparations in 2018, following reports that it was vice versa.

"A few days before the wedding she was upset about flower girl dresses and it made me cry. It really hurt my feelings."

But Meghan told Oprah later on that Kate apologized and even sent flowers.

The source called the incident a "wasted energy."

"Any past drama surrounding bridesmaids' dresses have been put to rest. They've called a truce."

It also seemed that there is a truce between Meghan and Kate, as back in early June, the Duchess of Cambridge was asked about her newborn niece.

She responded, per Reuters, "I wish her all the very best, I can't wait to meet her because we haven't yet met her yet so hopefully that will be soon."

It may be possible for Kate Middleton to meet Lilibet Diana because rumor has it Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be traveling to the UK in September for another Diana event.

The said event is going to be a larger celebration in honor of the late Princess of Wales.

