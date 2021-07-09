Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Urge Fans to Do THIS in the Name of 'Compassion'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to hear people's stories of compassion to share positivity with the world.

On the official website of Archewell, Meghan and Prince Harry asked their followers to share their stories on how they "activate compassion" in the world.

"Our mission at Archewell is to drive systemic, cultural change - one act of compassion at a time. We believe that compassion is at the core of all culture and connection in this world," they said.

The royal couple added that when a person performs an act of compassion, it makes the whole world a better place for all.

So to build a better world, they believe that sharing people's stories would inspire everyone to have one act of compassion at a time.

Their fans and followers can click the "Share Your Story" tab on the website. A new page will pop out that asks the question "How Do You Activate Compassion in the World?"

Everyone can share their story and leave their name, email, and location to be included on the website.

Sussexes Working on Compassion For Years

Before asking the world to do it, Meghan and Prince Harry made sure that they already accomplished it themselves.

According to the organization, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex set compassion as the center of their work.

"At Archewell, we unleash the power of compassion to drive systemic cultural change," the description read. Even Meghan's bio in her book "The Bench" also has the same thought.

As for Prince Harry, he delivered the same message to the young winners of the Diana Awards, thanking them for inspiring everyone with their "determination and compassion."

The news came after a royal commentator revealed how they played a huge role in saving the royal family's finances amid the pandemic.

According to royal expert Omid Scobie, the couple's payment on the Frogmore Cottage's renovation helped the finances of Buckingham Palace. The Firm's recent financial accounts also showed how this thing became possible despite the health crisis.

Meanwhile, the Queen's Treasurer, Michael Stevens knew that the sum covered the humiliating financial crisis which could have crippled the monarchy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle repaid the amount while they are still in pursuit of becoming financially independent.

